Lizzo: How She’s Preparing For ‘SNL’ Performance After Cancelling 2 Concerts & Battling The Flu

Lizzo is scheduled to make her ‘SNL’ debut on Dec. 21, but fans were concerned she may have to cancel after getting the flu. The singer tweeted on Dec. 17, however, that she was feeling much better!

Lizzo, 31, is bouncing back just in time for her performance on Saturday Night Live — but, like with any flu, symptoms don’t go away over night. “Lizzo is feeling much better but not completely out of the woods just yet,” a source close to the star spills to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “She is intending to still perform this weekend but if she is still feeling uneasy on the night she is going to skip rehearsal or do one less performance so the performance she does do is to the best of her abilities.” The Detroit native is scheduled to make her highly anticipated debut on NBC’s sketch series on Saturday, Dec. 21 alongside host Eddie Murphy.

“Health is clearly the most important part of everything but she really is excited to do SNL so she is resting as much as possible to be ready for the big night,” the source continues. “She cancelled her other gigs so she could be as ready as possible and as of this moment all systems are go for her to do the show.” The singer — who was just nominated for a whopping eight Grammy Awards — was scheduled to appear at Boston’s KISS 108 Jingle Ball on Dec. 15, as well the Hot 93.7 Jingle Jam in Hartford, Conn., on Dec. 17. “Y’all I’ve never been this sick please pray for me,” she tweeted on Monday, Dec. 16, later adding in a statement that she “hate[s] letting my fans down more than anything. I hope that you all can forgive me while I recover and I promise we are doing everything we can to make it up to you.”

The confident singer posted several videos to her Instagram story on Monday, including one of a doctor taking a swab. “Trying to get better for y’all,” she wrote, later sharing she had taken codeine while in bed with her adorable dog! Things seemingly turned around on Tuesday, when she tweeted that she had “NO MORE FEVER THANK U GOD…Thank y’all for the kind words and prayers that really helped,” along with a photo of a thermometer that read a healthy temperature of 98.3.

Lizzo’s debut on SNL comes after a wildly successful year: thanks a Tik Tok meme, her 2017 single “Truth Hurts” was re-released and quickly became the sleeper hit of the year. The anti-commitment track became somewhat of an anthem for women everywhere, hitting the the coveted number one spot on Billboard’s Hot 100 charts in Sept. 2019! The song also earned Lizzo several Grammy nods, including Song, Record and Album of the Year!