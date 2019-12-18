37 Last Minute Holiday Gifts From $14.99 That Will Make Everyone Happy

There’s no reason to freak out if you haven’t found gifts yet for your mother, sis, best friend or brother. Right here are over 30 gifts that are so tempting you’ll have a hard time giving them away.

If you want to make someone you care about feel special this holiday season, then no worries – take a trip through my gift guide gallery. If there’s one thing I can guarantee with these suggestions, they will make your loved ones smell, look, and feel great. The operative new word for holiday gifts and stocking stuffers–is souffle, luxurious body souffle. Whether it’s a trio of Origins Ginger, Smoothing and Gloomaway Souffle for $35 or Moroccanoil Body Souffle for $56 or Laura Mercier Fresh Fig Souffle Body Cream for $65, any of them will be a giant yum for your loved ones.

Help them fend off dry winter lips with a trio of Kiehl’s Kiss Me lip balms, $25, or a Jack Black Balm Squad Trio for $19. Speaking of fending off–you can make sure your mom fends off fine lines and wrinkles with a treat of Prevage Anti-Aging Moisture Cream with sunscreen SPF 30 for $132 or splurge on the ultimate anti-ager, Revive Ageless Intensite Complete Anti-Aging Serum and Intensite Complete Anti-Aging Eye Serum for $615.

For the men in your life, how about an incredible deal from Target— their Men’s Grooming Kit for just $14.99, packed with eleven items like Neutrogena Triple Protext Men’s Face Lotion and Sandalwood Shampoo and Conditioner. Or a Harry’s Holiday Shaving set for $14.99. Then for your beauty-loving sisters and pals, treat them to a Shimmer Charlotte Tilbury Palette of Pops Luxury Eyeshadow Palette, $35, a Too Faced Gingerbread Lane palette collection including eyeshadows and blush for $35, or dazzle a friend with Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty Glossy Posse Mini Gloss Bomb Set for $42 or a Marc Jacobs Beauty Rock P(Out): Petite Enamored High Shine Gloss Duo for $20. And every female in your life will be thrilled with one of Lancome’s Juicy Tube lip glosses, $19, stuffed into their stockings.

Take a click through my gift gallery for last-minute ideas and start shopping now!