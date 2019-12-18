Kylie Jenner Belts Out ‘Rise & Shine’ For The ‘Last Time’: Next Time I’m ‘Getting Paid’

Kylie Jenner gave one final, rousing performance of ‘Rise and Shine’ in front of a crowd who brought their phone cameras out ready to capture the moment!

Kylie Jenner, 22, is ready to move on from ‘Rise and Shine,’ but did grace her fans with one final performance! The Kylie Cosmetics mogul belted out her song one last time for a group of fans on Dec. 17, and they had their phone cameras ready to capture the moment. “Does everyone have their phones?” Kylie said into the microphone, pointing to the audience. The camera, in the hands of one of her pals then panned over to see a swath of Kylie’s fans, camera phones ready, excited to hear the song. And they weren’t disappointed!

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star dramatically turned her back in preparation for her ballad. “Here we go,” Kylie said, with one hand theatrically outstretched. Then, the big moment finally came! “Rise and shine,” Kylie sung into the mic, holding back a bit of laughter at the end. Despite a few signs of embarrassment from Kylie, her fans absolutely loved the mini-performance, as they cheered and clapped afterward. Following the impromptu rendition, Kylie shared with her fans, “That’s it! Next time, I’m getting f**king paid,” to which the audience once again applauded.

“Rise and Shine” has become a surprise phenomenon for the 22-year-old mogul! Beginning as a simple song she would sing to her adorable daughter, Stormi Webster, 1, whom she shares with ex Travis Scott, 28, the tune quickly exploded into a national phenomenon after fan’s saw Kylie sing it in an Oct. 11 video tour of the Kylie Cosmetics offic. Stars from Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson, Kylie’s ex Tyga, and even Caitlyn Jenner got in on the “Rise and Shine” action. Fans have even capitalized on Kylie’s fun tune and have even given the song a remix. Suffice it to say, the song has been all over the internet.

Of course, being the business savvy woman she is, Kylie also go it on the action. The 22-year-old started selling hilarious “Rise and Shine” merchandise in the days that followed her viral moment! Naturally, fans were super into the new threads and, based off the fun performance, Kylie is clearly ready to cash in on her song, too!