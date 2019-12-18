Kourtney Kardashian Snuggles Son Reign, 5, During Disneyland Date With Younes Bendjima

Kourtney Kardashian let out her inner child when she shared some cute pics of her and her son Reign getting cozy during a fun-filled trip to Disneyland on Dec. 17.

Kourtney Kardashian, 40, wasn’t afraid to admit she had an amazing time at Disneyland with her kids and rumored rekindled flame Younes Bendjima, 26, when she took to Instagram on Dec. 18 to post some adorable pics. In the snapshots, the doting mom can be seen holding her youngest child Reign, 5, who is looking away from the camera, as she smiles and poses in front of a lit up building. “not sure who has more fun @disneyland #disneyland #HolidaysBeginHere,” she captioned the post.

Although Younes didn’t appear in her photos with Reign, Kourt was seen getting cozy with her former boyfriend throughout her time at the park. The hunk wore a bucket hat and tried to be discreet while strolling with the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star but it didn’t take long for fans to spot him and write about it on social media. Younes also took to his own Instagram account to share some photos and videos that showed him admiring his surroundings from the amazing evening, including some clips of him in front of a tall gorgeous Christmas tree.

The outing comes after Kourtney and Younes, who broke up in Aug. 2018, were also seen hanging out at a club in Miami on Dec. 5, sparking rumors that the two are reconciling after being away from each other for a while. There’s been no confirmation from either party yet, but their fun times together seem to be getting more frequent and from the smiles on their faces in the photos, we’d say they are enjoying spending time together again!

We’ll be on the lookout to see if there are any more Kourtney and Younes sightings in the near future! In the meantime, we’ll enjoy her incredibly cute pics with her kids.