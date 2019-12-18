Kim Kardashian showed off her famously curvy figure in a skintight blue dress for her KKW Beauty holiday party, proving that a tight mini dress is a perfect party look!

Kim Kardashian, 39, looked amazing when she attended the KKW Beauty and Kylie Cosmetics Christmas party at Nobu Malibu on Dec. 17. Kim looked absolutely gorgeous when she threw on a sleeveless skintight blue leather mini dress which featured a square neckline that revealed major cleavage. The skintight mini highlighted Kim’s insanely tiny waist and hourglass figure, while the hemline was super short, revealing her toned legs. She topped her look off with a pair of sheer metallic blue stockings and a pair of knee-high reflective blue Alexandre Vauthier Alex Boots. We loved Kim’s sexy monochrome outfit and we loved her accessories. Kim proved that you don’t need to wear red and green to look festive and in fact, shiny blue can be a perfect holiday outfit.

Just the other day, Kim rocked yet another sexy skintight dress when she headed to an “All Girls” Christmas party hosted by her family friend, Shelli Azoff, in LA on Tuesday, Dec. 10. Kim put her curvaceous figure on full display when she opted to wear an insanely tight nude maxi dress with an off-the-shoulder neckline. The long-sleeve bodycon frock was super stretchy and showed off her insanely tiny waist and big behind. She styled her frock with a pair of slouchy nude pointed-toe Gucci Vintage Snake Skin Boots and diamond bracelets.

Aside from Kim, the rest of KarJenner gang has also been rocking skintight mini dresses which are perfect for the holidays. Kendall Jenner, 24, just rocked a sexy tight mini dress when she was out in Miami when she looked flawless in a tight nude David Koma Embellished Stretch-Crepe Dress with crystal spaghetti straps and metallic tinsel trim. She topped her look off with a pair of gold Ellie Vail Londyn Lock Earrings and Amina Muaddi Begum PVC Pumps.

From Kim to Kendall, Kylie, and more, the KarJenners have proved time and time again that skintight mini dresses are the perfect outfit option for a holiday party and you can get some serious inspiration when you click through the gallery above!