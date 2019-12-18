‘DWTS’ Pro Karina Smirnoff Reveals She’s Pregnant With 1st Baby At 41 — See Her Excited Announcement & Pic

Congratulations! Former ‘Dancing With The Stars’ pro Karina Smirnoff is expecting her first child and took to Instagram to share the exciting news with her fans and followers!

Baby on the way! Former Dancing With The Stars pro and season 13 winner, Karina Smirnoff, 41, is expecting her first child! The dancer took to Instagram to share the thrilling news, posting a snap of herself on the social media platform and holding her positive pregnancy test proudly for all to see. “Thanks @FirstReponsePregnancy for confirming that I will have a little one to train on the dance floor,” she began the caption to her post. “#BabySmirnoff coming in 2020!” Naturally, Karina’s comments section was full of well wishes and congratulations for the expectant mom!

But she also used the happy opportunity to give back with her partnership with First Response. “And since it’s the holiday season, it’s the perfect time to give back,” she contineud. “I’m happily going to donate $5K to @ResolveOrg to support all couples and families on their pregnancy journeys. Everyone have a great holiday!” She also added the caption with hashtags that included “2 Means Yes” and “Baby, Baby, Baby!”

Karina was a major mainstay on Dancing With The Stars for over 15 seasons! She memorably won the show with her season 13 partner, soap star and veteran J. R. Martinez. She went on to come in third place in season 16 with Jacoby Jones and came in second with her partner Corbin Bleu in season 17. While she left the show after season 22, it’s clearly such an exciting time for the former dancer!

Fans of Karina cannot wait to see her go on her pregnancy journey. She’s documented a number of personal moments on social media, as well as always voicing her support for her DWTS family! Her 2020 will be full of so much joy in this exciting new chapter!