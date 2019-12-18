Jessica Biel & Justin Timberlake Doing ‘Whatever It Takes’ To Save Relationship After Alisha Wainwright Scandal

Justin Timberlake and his wife of nearly eight years, Jessica Biel, are getting to a place where ‘they are fully repaired’ after the fallout from Justin’s hand-holding scandal.

Justin Timberlake, 38, and Jessica Biel, 37, are trying to get things back on track after Justin was seen holding hands with his Palmer co-star Alisha Wainwright, 30, on Nov. 21. “Justin is doing his part to show Jessica that he really feels bad with all the fallout from a few weeks ago and all that has happened,” a source shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife. While the situation is incredibly sensitive, both partners are working to come together after the scrutiny placed on them. It has been, understandably, difficult for Jessica, who has been accepting “his words and actions” while trying to “stay away from as much of the drama that she can.”

But while the couple is healing right now, they are also taking time to prepare for the number of questions they’ll likely face upon the film’s release. “They both know it will all be brought up again,” the source continued, adding, “they are working on getting to a place where they are fully repaired and can work on dealing with it all once it gets back in the news.” With the holidays just around the corner, the couple is looking to use the family oriented time to “be back to normal and be able to move forward with their relationship in a positive and productive light.”

One thing’s for sure with this particular A-list couple, they are “willing to put in the work to make it happen,” a secondary source shared with HollywoodLife. “Jessica has always been a family oriented person; Justin and Silas are always going to be her number one priority and she will do whatever it takes to maintain a happy home.” For Jessica and Justin, their holiday celebrations will have a major emphasis on “focusing on a new chapter in 2020.”

As fans know, following photos of Justin and Alisha holding hands in a New Orleans bar, the “SexyBack” singer stayed relatively silent as many speculated the status of their relationship. However, by Dec. 4, Justin finally broke his silence and apologized to his wife and family for his behavior. With the scrutiny seemingly behind them, the couple is more than ready to move forward with their lives. More than anything, though, Justin and Jessica “are both determined to make this not break them.”