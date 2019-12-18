How To Apply Fake Lashes Like Those Worn By Kim Kardashian, For Holiday Parties – Expert Tips

The holidays are around the corner & if you’re planning your party glam, we’ve got you covered on how to apply luxurious false lashes that will complete your look!

When it comes to a seriously glam look, no makeup is complete without a set of fake lashes. They instantly spice up your look and open up your eyes, making your glam that much more gorgeous. While everyone loves a good set of lashes, they can be super hard to apply and they come in many forms. Whether it’s strip adhesive lashes or individuals, we have the steps you need to take to apply false lashes like a pro. Not only are lashes super fun to use, but some of our favorite celebrities have also proven that it’s the chicest look for the holidays. Kim Kardashian, 39, always rocks falsies and makes them look perfect. Luckily, Kelli J. Bartlett, Artistic Director of Glamsquad, revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, how to apply lashes seamlessly. “False lashes are the perfect way to enhance your holiday with a little flirty flutter,” Kelli shared.

To apply fake lashes, follow the steps below:

1. “First, measure your eye against the lash. It should be the same width as where your natural lashes go out, not your full eye shape, and trim, starting from the outside corner (the fullest part).

2. “I like to save the lash application for last, after applying eye and face makeup.

3. “Don’t forget to curl lashes and apply mascara to ensure your faux lashes have a base to sit on.

4. “If you are new to lash application, applying liner is a great way to conceal the band of a strip lash.

5. “Apply a thin strip of eyelash glue, like Quick-drying Clear Duo. Make sure you are applying the glue perpendicular to the lash band as opposed to underneath, which will cause the lash to be pulled down and close the eye.

6. “Wait 15-30 seconds for the glue to become tacky, and don’t attempt to apply beforehand because the glue will be too slippery.

7. “Look straight ahead into a front-facing mirror and keep your eyes in the same position while tilting your chin up. Grab the lash and tilt your wrist back so it’s vertical and is applied at an angle at the lash line.

8. “Apply from the outside and work your way in, making sure it feels comfortable.”