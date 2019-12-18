Jordyn Woods, Cole Sprouse & More Stars React To Donald Trump’s Impeachment: ‘Time For A Celebration’

From Lizzo to James Charles, celebrities across Twitter expressed their joy after the House of Representatives voted to impeach President Donald Trump on Dec. 18.

The tables have turned. After Donald Trump, 73, left behind a trail of 23 raging tweets leading up to the House of Representative’s vote to impeach the 45th U.S. president on Dec. 18, celebrities took over the POTUS’ favorite social media platform upon hearing the history-making news. For many, it was good news, after The House impeached Trump on the articles of Abuse of Power and Obstruction of Congress. “Time for a celebration,” Riverdale’s Cole Sprouse tweeted, and even put his own unique twist on “Silent Night” in honor of the occasion: “Sleeeeep im-heavenly-peaaaachhhhh. SLEEeep im-heavenlllly-peachhhh. #happyholidays2019.” Jordyn Woods was in a similar mood, because the model tweeted, “What a time to be alive.”

The good tidings spread throughout Twitter. “It’s a christmas miracle,” James Charles tweeted, and Lizzo retweeted her old post from September — “IM🍑MENT” — and wrote, “This aged well…” The cheers grew even louder. “PAHAHAHA IT SMELL LIKE B–CH IN HERE @realDonaldTrump,” singer Kehlani tweeted, while actor Michael Rapaport shared a picture of a flaming Trump and wrote, “IMPEACHED YOU ANIMAL @realDonaldTrump Bring your Punk A– Kids & Miserable Melania also.” But not all stars were gleefully writing in all-caps, like Alyssa Milano, surprisingly.

“I expected this moment but I expected to be more joyful. Maybe jump up & do a happy dance. Maybe. But I’m just sad and heartbroken,” Alyssa, who has been one of Trump’s most vocal critics in Hollywood, admitted in a tweet. She explained, “What he’s left behind can’t be erased with this vote. The bigotry and xenophobia he’s emboldened. The lies. It will take generations to recover.” Meanwhile, Meek Mill was just curious to see what Trump’s next move will be. “I can’t lie I’m waiting to see what trump got to say about this lol he should just go out wit a bang 😂😂😂😂😂 he should go live on the gram,” the rapper suggested via tweet.

What a time to be alive — Jordyn Woods (@jordynwoods) December 19, 2019

“It doesn’t mean he’s out of office yet!!!!” Yeah everyone knows stfu. Take the win, carry the momentum. — Cole M. Sprouse (@colesprouse) December 19, 2019

Queer Eye’s Antoni Porowski had a good question for his Twitter followers: “Asking for a friend who is me: Can a president be re-elected if they were impeached?” The answer is yes, since this vote doesn’t mean Trump automatically gets the boot from The White House. That decision ultimately lies with the Senate now, who will either acquit or convict Trump, who is now the third president in history to be impeached (the first was Andrew Johnson in 1868, and then Bill Clinton in 1998). For now, Trump will await his trial with the Senate in 2020.