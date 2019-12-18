Ariel Winter Goes Makeup-Free & Looks Gorgeous After Hot Yoga Class Amid New Romance

Ariel Winter got into the holiday spirit when she showed off a Santa shirt while arriving at a hot yoga class in Studio City, CA on Dec. 18.

Ariel Winter, 21, was looking all natural and very pretty when she stepped outside before enjoying a hot yoga class in Studio City, CA on Dec. 18! The Modern Family star went makeup-free while proving she’s ready for the holidays by wearing a flattering long-sleeved light pink shirt that read “Santa” on the front. She also wore black leggings and white patterned sneakers as she walked her way to her car and looked at the camera passing her in the process. Her long dark locks were pulled back with some strands hanging down the side of her face and although it was clear to see she was dressed and ready for a workout, she still managed to look great.

Ariel’s latest outing comes after she looked awesome while shopping in Sherman Oaks, CA in a T-shirt, jeans, and knee-high boots on Dec. 13. She kept her long hair down for that afternoon of errands and held a lot of different papers in one hand as well as a purse as she strutted her stuff down a street.

Ariel’s solo time is not always on display. She’s recently been seen spending time with old friend and rumored new love Luke Benward. The actress and her longtime beau Levi Meaden broke things off last summer so her outings with Luke seem to prove she’s ready to romantically move on. The two young lovebirds have been packing on PDA and are very interested in each other, a previous source told us. “Ariel never anticipated for any romantic feelings to develop with Luke, but things unexpectedly changed very gradually over the past few months between them,” the source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife on Dec. 14. “Ariel has been such close friends with Luke for years and never looked at him as anything more than a friend.”

It’s great to see Ariel enjoying her time alone and with a new hunk. We look forward to hearing more about her outings in the future.