‘Marriage Boot Camp’ Preview: Aaron Carter Cries As He Contemplates Cutting His Mom Out Of His Life

Aaron Carter breaks down in tears over his broken relationship with mom, Jane during this week’s all new ‘Marriage Boot Camp: Family Edition’. In an exclusive preview for the Dec. 20 episode, the singer struggles with setting ‘boundaries’ to save his own life.

Aaron Carter and his mother Jane face an emotional situation during this coming week’s Marriage Boot Camp: Family Edition — airing on Friday, December 20, on WEtv. The “Candy” singer tussles with the idea of severing ties with his mother for good in an attempt to save himself from a life of substance abuse. Aaron is overcome with tears during an emotional conversation with Jane, who opens up to her son about her experience on the show with him.

“I haven’t really spent any time with you until these last 10 days here, in 15 years, and it’s just been a memory that I’m going to cherish for the rest of my life,” Jane says in a brand new preview — obtained exclusively by HollywoodLife — for this Friday’s episode. “It’s been a wonderful experience to be with you, my son, who I absolutely adore, and always have,” she tells Aaron. Meanwhile, the singer, who’s recently struggled with substance abuse, remains silent as his chin trembles.

“I’ve been really hurt over the years because I’ve seen the substance abuse with you,” Aaron begins, admitting, “I find myself repeating the same things, and I don’t want that for myself. I don’t want a short life. I refuse to let that be my story,” he continues before proposing a potential ultimatum: “Maybe it’s better for me to build a boundary that can’t be crossed anymore.”

During last week’s episode, viewers saw Aaron and Jane face the show’s dreaded lie-detector test. The mother and son initially pitched their own questions to Judge Lynn Toler, who denied them and voiced her own questions that better suited the issues the two were dealing with.

Toler asked if Jane had mismanaged Aaron’s money that he earned from his childhood fame. She then asked Aaron if he blamed his mother for his own substance abuse. — Spoilers ahead: Both Aaron and Jane completed the test with no deception indicated. However, there was one contestant who didn’t. Check out the full recap from last week’s episode, here!

