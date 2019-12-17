Teresa & Joe Giudice’s Separation No Shock To Those Around Them: It’s Been Coming For ‘A While’

Teresa and Joe Giudice’s reported split wasn’t a decision that ‘came overnight.’ Taking into consideration the factors that led up to it — which a source explains to HollywoodLife — the parents’ close circles weren’t taken aback by the news.

Following 20 years of marriage, it wasn’t a shock to everyone when Joe Giudice, 47, shared the following words on Instagram on Dec. 17: “It’s Time To Let Go.” The bittersweet words served as the caption for side-by-side pictures of Joe and Teresa, 47, seemingly signaling that their marriage has indeed come to an end. “This decision isn’t shocking to those around either of them,” a source close to the family EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife. Even their daughters Gia, 18, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 13, and Audriana, 10 are “doing as well as possible given it all,” our source says.

Although the former couple did keep the decision “very, very close to the vest,” there was a slow buildup to the split that eased the reality of the situation for everyone around them. “Teresa and Joe have been living separate lives. This decision is not something that came overnight and they’ve both known this split was happening for a while,” our source explains. That’s because the parents have been dealing with issues that have spanned the course of a few years.

“They still talk all of the time, but Teresa has really struggled with what Joe put her and the family through,” our source explains. Teresa has previously voiced her anger for spending time in prison in 2015, which coincided with the final months of her mother’s life. Teresa pleaded guilty alongside Joe to multiple fraud charges in 2014, and both served prison sentences at separate times so that their daughters would always have a parent at home.

Following Joe’s prison sentence that spanned three years (March 2016-March 2019), our source adds, “[Teresa’s] felt for a while now that the marriage was over. Her priorities have totally changed since both she and Joe went away [to prison] and her main focus is raising her daughters and getting her dad’s health back on track. She’s not even thinking about marrying or dating again.”

This split especially doesn’t come as a shock since Teresa herself doubted if it’d be “feasible” to maintain an relationship across different continents. “Imagine he lived in Italy and I lived here…I don’t know if that’s a feasible relationship,” Teresa confessed in an interview with Good Morning America that aired on Nov. 14, after Joe moved to Italy to wait out the decision of the appeal to his deportation case. If the appeal is denied, Joe will not be allowed to live in the United States with his family (although they can visit him, which they already have plans to do).