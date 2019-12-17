Joe Alwyn was the ultimate supportive boyfriend when he joined Taylor Swift at the premiere of ‘Cats’ on Dec. 16. After the event, he was photographed leading her outside hand-in-hand, too!

Taylor Swift, 30, and Joe Alwyn, 28, skipped walking the red carpet together at the premiere of Cats on Dec. 16, but after the event, they couldn’t avoid the paparazzi as they headed to their car. The couple braved the New York City rain by stepping out with a man holding an umbrella over their heads. Joe was the perfect doting man, as he held Taylor’s hand and watched closely as she made her way outside. Taylor and Joe keep their relationship very private, so it’s rare that we get to see them showing any PDA like this!

It’s been more than three years now since Taylor and Joe secretly started dating, although they didn’t go public with their romance until May 2017. While the two don’t step out in public together very often, it’s no secret that Joe was a major inspiration on Taylor’s last two albums, Reputation and Lover. “I’ve learned that if I do [talk about the relationship in interviews], people think it’s up for discussion,” Taylor explained in a recent interview. “And our relationship isn’t up for discussion. If you and I were having a glass of wine right now, we’d be talking about it, but it’s just that…it goes out into the world. That’s where the boundary is, and that’s where my life has become manageable. I really want to keep it feeling manageable.”

Of course, the Cats premiere was a big night for Taylor, so the rare outing as a couple is understandable. Tay stars as Bombalaurina in the film, and also wrote the song “Beautiful Ghosts,” which was nominated for a Golden Globe award, for the soundtrack. The movie also stars Jennifer Hudson, Idris Elba, Jason Derulo and more.

For the premiere, Taylor stunned in a red, floral, strapless gown. She looked super elegant with her hair pulled back into a low updo, and she added a pop of red lipstick to match the bright dress. Meanwhile, Joe looked super handsome in his blue suit and tie. Power couple!