‘RHOC’: Tamra Has A Meltdown After Seeing Kelly At Vicki’s Engagement Party

The Dec. 17 season finale of ‘The Real Housewives of Orange County’ was so dramatic that Tamra Judge ended up hiding in a bush and crying her eyes out.

To be honest, we kind of felt like The Real Housewives of Orange County had peaked a few seasons ago (RIP Heather Dubrow), but the Dec. 17, Season 14 finale proved us wrong. This week’s episode was so dramatic that we think it’ll live on in Housewives history for years to come. Not only did we get to see a familiar face from the first few seasons of the show, but Tamra Judge ran and hid in a bush to cry her eyes out after Gina failed to see how hurtful Kelly Dodd‘s actions have been. Before we get to that, though, let’s start with the former.

At the start of this week’s episode, Shannon went on a date with Duff Evans — a guy who fans may remember as Vicki’s old co-worker, as well as former housewife Tammy Knickerbocker‘s ex. He was a little “forward” during their dinner date, but Shannon still invited him to Vicki’s party, and told the ladies he’s the “new, new guy” in her life. She added, “But you know what’s interesting? He had a child with Tammy Knickerbocker, who used to hang out with this group of people. So he knows a lot of people here.”

Later, during the party, which had a “farmhouse chic” theme, the ladies celebrated Vicki’s engagement — even Kelly, who showed up unexpectedly. Kelly wanted to wish Vicki nothing but health and happiness, however, when Tamra saw Kelly laughing and smiling, and acting as though she hadn’t made her lawsuit with Jim Bellino that much harder to win, Tamra bugged out. With tears welling up in her eyes, Tamra went over to the ladies and told Gina how badly Kelly had hurt her. But when Gina said it wasn’t that big of a deal, Tamra said, “F*** you” and stormed out of the venue. Gina chased Tamra, and they talked some more, but Gina still wasn’t making Tamra feel any better, so Tamra stuck her middle fingers in the air, said “f*** you” again, and ran off into the distance and hid in a bush. When Gina found her, she was sobbing to herself and told Gina, “You don’t understand”.

And Shannon agreed. When Shannon saw Gina trying to console Tamra outside, she also told Gina that she “didn’t understand” the severity of the situation. But neither did Kelly. Back inside, Kelly told Braunwyn that she had nothing to do with their lawsuit and no matter what she said on Twitter, she’s not the reason they’re getting sued by Jim. Kelly also called Braunwyn “stupid” before leaving the party altogether. Apparently, Braunwyn felt Kelly did put herself in the middle of Jim’s lawsuit with Shannon and Tamra, but since Kelly didn’t agree, she lashed out at Braunwyn.

Want more drama? The RHOC reunion premieres on Wednesday Dec. 18 and continues on Monday Dec. 23. The third and final part will then air on Thursday Dec. 26, so buckle up, because we think you’re going to be in for one heck of a bumpy ride!