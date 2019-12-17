Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott: Why They’re In ‘No Rush’ To Put A Label On Their Relationship After Split

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott decided to take some time apart two months ago after dating for two years and they’ve been taking their time as they decide whether or not they want to be more than friends again.

Kylie Jenner, 22, and Travis Scott, 28, may be leaving some family and friends confused in regards to the status of their relationship, but they’re not worrying too much about it because they don’t feel a need to clear anything up. The former lovebirds, who split in Oct., are happy taking their time in deciding where they want to go from here and are too busy focusing on their one-year-old daughter Stormi to care about what others may think of their current friendly relationship.

“It is confusing for Kylie’s family because they see how much love Kylie and Travis still have for one another, but they’re also telling everybody their main priority is to be the best parents they can be for Stormi,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “However, nobody really knows what the future holds for Kylie and Travis in terms of a relationship, not even Kylie or Travis so it’s really all up in the air right now. But they get along great, they’re amazing parents to Stormi and that’s all that matters at the end of the day. They will definitely spend the holidays together because family always comes first. They are completely OK with where things are at, and they’re in no rush to put labels on their relationship just to please other people.”