Kourtney Kardashian & Younes Bendjima Visit Disneyland Together Amid Rumors Their Romance Is Back

Kourtney Kardashian and ex Younes Bendjima turned heads and had rumors flying that they are an item again when they were spotted walking together at Disneyland on Dec. 17.

Kourtney Kardashian, 40, and Younes Bendjima, 26, seem to be spending more and more time together lately and on Dec. 17 they added one more hangout to their recent outings. The former lovebirds were seen enjoying a stroll around Disneyland together on what looked like a classic date and although Younes appeared to try to be discreet by wearing a bucket hat to cover his face, onlookers immediatley recognized him. After pics from the outing started circulating their way on the internet, one fan asked another fan if Younes was indeed there and the second fan confirmed that it was him in the hat. “yes he’s wearing a bucket hat,” the fan’s response read.

Onlookers also confirmed they looked like more than friends when some of them told TMZ that they were expressing PDA while hitting hot spots at the park like Toy Story Mania, an interactive ride.

In addition to being spotted out and about at the popular park, Younes took to his Instagram story to share some pics and clips of his time there and the fun and entertaining parts of the park such as a Star Wars feature. “Feels good to see people having fun and just enjoying life,” he captioned one of the posts.

This is not the first time Kourtney and Younes, who broke up in Aug. 2018, were seen happily hanging out recently. They have reportedly been seeing each other for the last several months, including a night of clubbing in Miami on Dec. 5. An eyewitness told TMZ that they “looked very much like a couple” during the fun outing, which also had Kendall Jenner spinning music by Miley Cyrus and Travis Scott.

It will be interesting to see where things between Kourt and Younes go from here! A previous source told us that although Younes is interested in getting back with his ex lady love, she sees him as more of a friend right now. “It’s obvious that there’s still major heat between Kourtney and Younes, so people are making assumptions that they’re back together. But Kourtney swears he’s just a friend,” the source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife on Dec. 6.