Khloe Kardashian’s ‘Heart Is Open’ For Love As Tristan Thompson Continues Flirting With Her On IG

Khloe Kardashian ‘isn’t out of the game just yet’ when it comes to dating! Sources share EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife that the ‘KUWTK’ star is ready for ‘new love’ despite having some misgivings.

Khloe Kardashian, 35, is ready to open her heart again — almost. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star isn’t putting a lot of pressure on herself to date, though she is open to the idea of moving forward in her love life. “Khloe isn’t dating anyone nor is she expecting to date anyone soon,” a source shared with HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. Even though she isn’t actively seeking out a new partner, the source did admit “the second you aren’t looking is when you find someone special.” While Khloe’s “heart is open” and she is ready “for a new love,” she does have her priorities in line as a new mom.

Khloe is far more interested in meeting someone who is “not only going to be good for her but eventually good for True [Thompson, 1].” The source explained that “There is a lot to handle when it comes to a relationship and Khloe knows that there are a few obstacles she needs to get through.” One such obstacle is “trusting someone who would be a potential suitor,” especially considering her past with ex Tristan Thompson, 28, who fans will recall cheated on Khloe and even kissed family friend Jordyn Woods, 22, in February 2019, leading to Khloe and Tristan’s eventual split. Since that time, Tristan has continued to leave rather flirty comments on Khloe’s social media and Instagram accounts. But she doesn’t forget their past.

“She has been burned before,” the source went on, noting “the things she would have to do to accept love again and go through to move forward with a meaningful relationship is something she is still dealing with.” In spite of all this, though, Khloe’s “heart is open and it would be baby steps but that is the best advice she is giving herself, so as of this moment she isn’t dating anyone serious at all but she isn’t out of the game just yet.”

In the meantime, though, Khloe has one true love in her life: her adorable daughter True. “All of her attention is on True,” a second source shared with HollywoodLife. “She loves being a mom even more than she thought she would, it has made her life feel very complete.” Of course, Khloe’s love of her sweet little girl doesn’t mean she “doesn’t see herself finding that special person some day.” Right now, though, it’s “not a priority at all.” As Khloe readies to enter this next phase of her life, and have a clean slate in the new year, she’s putting “all her love and affection into her baby girl and just really doesn’t feel the need to have a man in her life.” Time will tell where Khloe’s love life goes in the new year!