See Pic
Hollywood Life

Justin Bieber Shows Off Platinum Blonde Hair Makeover & Rock Hard Abs On Set Of New Photo Shoot

Justin Bieber LA photo shoot
Lastarpix / BACKGRID
Justin Bieber arrives at the American Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. A Los Angeles judge, ruled that two former neighbors of the pop singer must undergo a mental examination if they want to try to prove the singer caused them severe emotional distress by his behavior when he lived next door to them Justin Bieber-Copyright Suit, Los Angeles, USA - 3 Aug 2016
Los Angeles, CA - Justin Bieber shows off his bare torso after a photoshoot at Milk Studios! The singer sported an unbuttoned pink shirt and pink shorts after a long day at the studio with Kourtney Kardashian and wife Hailey Bieber. Pictured: Justin Bieber BACKGRID USA 16 DECEMBER 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: Lastarpix / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Los Angeles, CA - Justin Bieber brings a hockey stick to the dance studio ahead of his rehearsal. Pictured: Justin Bieber BACKGRID USA 13 NOVEMBER 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Beverly Hills, CA - All seems to be A-ok for Justin Bieber who visited a medical building in Beverly Hills for the third time today. The pop superstar was all smiles after wrapping things up at the doctor's office. He left with pink bandages on his arm. Pictured: Justin Bieber BACKGRID USA 20 SEPTEMBER 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: GAMR / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 12 Photos.
Entertainment Editor

Justin Bieber stepped out for a photo shoot at Milk Studios in LA on Dec. 16, showing off new platinum blonde hair, along with his tattooed abs! The singer rocked head-to-toe Drew gear from his apparel line, and apparently some special guests were on set!

Justin Bieber kicked off the work week with a shirtless photo shoot at Milk Studios in LA on Monday. The singer, 25, showed off his fit physique while leaving the set, which included visitors, JB’s wife, Hailey Baldwin and his good friend and former flame, Kourtney Kardashian. It’s unclear what the shoot was for, however, Justin was photographed wearing a matching pink button-up and shorts set from his Drew apparel line. So, that could’ve been it.

The “10,000 Hours” singer debuted platinum blonde hair. — A do’ he’s previously donned in the past. Nonetheless, it was a change from his recent pink hair he was spotted with at the end of November. JB bared his tattooed abs as he exited the popular studio space in a pair of black Drew slippers with his signature yellow smiley face design.

Unfortunately, Justin’s new neck tattoo wasn’t quite visible in the new photos, as seen below. The singer’s fans spotted the new ink — an image of a bird soaring on the left side of his neck — and shared photos of it on social media on December 5. He recently debuted another neck tat by celeb favorite, Dr. Woo, who inked the word “Forever” on JB’s skin.

Justin Bieber LA photoshoot

Justin Bieber at Milk Studios for a photoshoot in LA on Monday, December 16, 2019. (Photo credit: Lastarpix / BACKGRID)

Following the shoot, Justin headed out for a night of good music with wife Hailey and friends. He shared a photo from the party scene, where he was dressed in the same outfit he exited his photo shoot in.

Justin’s latest spotting came after he and Hailey attended Art Basel in Miami. And, it was just this past weekend that JB hosted a charity auction for the arts in Los Angeles, which brought out a big crowd that included Jaden Smith and Kylie Jenner. The singer and his good friend, Jaden performed, and to the surprise of many, Kylie took the mic to perform her instant hit, “Rise & Shine”. — The phenomenon phrase she sang to her daughter, Stormi Webster, during a video that went viral in October.