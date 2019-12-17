Joe Budden & Cyn Santana Reunite To Watch ‘L&HH’ Together 7 Mos. After Dramatic Split

Joe Budden and Cyn Santana linked up to watch their relationship unfold on the season 10 premiere of ‘Love & Hip Hop New York’ on Dec. 16! The exes sat close and appeared to be in a better place after their messy split this past May.

Are Joe Budden and Cyn Santana back together, or are they just amicable exes? — That’s the mystery after the pair, who called it quits in May, reunited to watch the season 10 premiere of Love & Hip Hop: New York on Monday night. In a social media clip captured by Joe’s podcast co-host, Jamil “Mal” Clay, Joe and Cyn can be seen sitting close as they watch a tumultuous moment between them play back on the premiere.

“I started to notice your behavior was changing, your lack of interest in me, you know, it was very obvious,” Cyn can be heard saying to Joe on the television. Mal panned the camera back and forth from the TV to the exes, whose eyes were glued to the screen. Cyn appeared to have a little smirk on her face as she placed a plate of food on a nearby coffee table. Joe sat alongside her with visibly no expression on his face while their friends sat around them.

Cyn and Joe, who are parents to two-year-old son, Lexington, recently reunited at Safaree Samuels and Erica Mena’s baby shower on November 23. They certainly looked like a couple as they supported their friends at the Met Gala-themed bash, where they posed for smiling photos together. Joe even shared the snaps to his Instagram page, including one of himself and Cyn standing in the parking lot together.

It’s unclear if the two are back together, but things appear to be much better these days following their breakup earlier this year.

HollywoodLife was the first to exclusively report the news of Cyn and Joe’s split at the beginning of May — just four months after they got engaged. The breakup came after the two got into a heated fight that led Cyn to take off her engagement ring.

Days after news of the breakup, Joe publicly discussed the situation at an event where he admitted that he and Cyn hadn’t spoken for quite some time at that point. Nonetheless, he went on to explain that they never had a conversation about officially ending their relationship.

Season 10 of Love & Hip Hop: New York has just begun, so we’ll have to wait and see what goes down between Cyn and Joe. In the explosive 6-minute super trailer, Erica Mena appears to encourage a hookup between Joe and Tahiry Jose — something Joe appears to entertain. And, Cyn is obviously not happy. L&HHNY airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on VH1.