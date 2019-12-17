‘Jersey Shore’ Stars Thinks Angelina’s ‘Overreacting’ About ‘Funny’ Bridesmaids Speech At Wedding

Snooki, JWoww and Deena all believe Angelina is making their bridesmaid speech, in which they roasted her at her wedding, a ‘bigger deal’ than it needs to be. We learned that they’ve all reached out to apologize, but Angelina’s been radio silent.

Angelina Pivarnick has not spoken to her Jersey Shore co-stars Deena Cortese, Jenni “JWoww” Farley and Snooki after they roasted her during their bridesmaids speech at her November 20 wedding reception. — Something she didn’t take lightly, as a source previously shared that Angelina stormed out of her New Jersey venue after the speech.

“Nicole, Jenni and Deena all reached out to Angelina after her wedding,” a source tells HollywoodLife, explaining that “they sent her a text apologizing for the speech.” However, “Angelina did not to reply.” Now, Snooki, Jenni and Deena all feel as though they’ve done their part, and it’s Angelina who is dragging out the situation.

“The girls regret the speech, but they were honestly just trying to be funny. If they’d known Angelina was going be upset by their jokes they wouldn’t have made them. But, they do feel like she’s overreacting,” a second source says, noting that Angelina is choosing to only focus on a portion of their speech.

“They did roast her in their speech, but they also said a lot of really nice things about how much they love her and how great she is. Yet, she’s conveniently forgetting about the good stuff,” the second insider admits. “They’re all sorry that they upset her but they also think she’s making this so much bigger than it has to be. They’ve apologized, but they aren’t going to beg. The ball is in Angelina’s court now. They’re hoping she’ll get over this and forgive them, but if she doesn’t, well, that’s her choice.”

Angelina married Chris Larangeira just before Thanksgiving on November 20 at the popular Park Château Estate & Gardens in East Brunswick, New Jersey. Snooki, JWoww and Deena all served as bridesmaids, despite Jenni’s blowout with Angelina on this past season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. In addition to the ladies of Jersey Shore, Angelina’s male co-stars Vinny Guadagnino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, DJ Pauly D and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino were also in attendance.

Following the unexpected bridesmaids speech, a separate source also shared with us that Angelina is in the midst of planned a second, smaller wedding with just her family. “Angelina is not planning on inviting any of the girls from ‘Jersey Shore’ to her second ceremony,” the source revealed, adding that her family was not happy about the speech.