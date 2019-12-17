Impeachment Protests: Everything You Need To Know About The ‘Nobody Is Above the Law’ Events

On the eve of the impeachment vote on Dec. 17, protestors are gathering across the US to demand their Reps know they’re not going to take no for an answer. Find your local protest here!

With the House of Representatives poised to vote on President Donald Trump‘s impeachment tomorrow, December 18, protestors are taking to the streets to urge their congresspeople to vote “yes” and send the hearing to the Senate. Dubbed the “Nobody Is Above the Law” protests, the demonstrators are showing up in droves to approximately 618 (and counting) rallies across the United States at 5:30pm local time on December 17. Ready to head to your protest and be part of something historic? Find out where your local event will be held by entering your zip code or city HERE. Most events will be held at local congressional offices, or in large areas (Times Square is the New York City gathering point, for instance).

Impeach & Remove is sponsoring the events, with the help of some of the largest demonstrators in the country, like the Women’s March, and the March for Truth. According to Impeach & Remove, the “Nobody Is Above the Law” events “will be visible, family-friendly, public gatherings to demonstrate to our lawmakers that their constituents are behind them to defend the Constitution—and that Trump has left them no alternative to uphold their oath of office but to support impeachment and removal.” It may seem like it’s futile to protest less than 24 hours before the vote, but don’t make no mistake; raising your voice at any time is effective.

Don’t forget that even if the House votes to impeach President Trump on December 17, which they likely will, the Senate must vote to convict in order to actually remove him from office. While two presidents have been impeached (Bill Clinton in 1998, and Andrew Johnson in 1868), no president has ever been removed from office in United States history. The House Judiciary Committee already voted “yes” to lob two articles of impeachment against Trump: abuse of power and obstruction of Congress for instructing Ukraine to dig up dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden, in exchange for military aid to the country. In order to convict, there must be a 2/3 vote in the Republican-controlled Senate.

“We want to be prepared to mobilize public action on the eve of that historic [impeachment] vote—and to use that incredible energy to call on the Senate to build on presumed impeachment in the House by removing Trump from office,” says the protest organizers.