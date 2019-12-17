Taylor Swift, Rihanna & 20 More Stars Proving A Bold Red Lip Is The Perfect Holiday Glam

A bold red lip is one of the most classic makeup looks & some of our fave celebs including Taylor Swift & Rihanna have proved it’s the perfect glam for the holiday season!

With the holiday season right around the corner, it’s time to start planning your holiday party glam, and luckily, our favorite celebrities have given us major inspiration with their bold red lips. From Taylor Swift, 30, to Selena Gomez, 27, red lipstick is not a new trend, in fact, it’s one of the most classic beauty trends that can be worn during any season, but is especially perfect during the holidays. Taylor rocks a red lip quite often, but we especially loved her look at the world premiere of her new film, Cats, at Alice Tully Hall at Lincoln Center in New York City on Dec. 16. For the occasion, the singer looked gorgeous in a strapless patterned Oscar de la Renta gown while her bright blonde hair was in an updo done by hairstylist Jemma Muradian. While we loved her entire ensemble, it was her bright red lip done by makeup artist, Lorrie Turk, that truly stole the show.

Rihanna, 31, is always experimenting with bold lip colors but one look she always manages to come back to is a red lip. Just recently, she hosted her own Fenty party at Laylow in London on Dec. 2, when she chose to wear an all-black ensemble, letting her shiny red lip speak for itself. One thing RiRi loves to do is let her glam steal the show whenever she’s wearing a monochrome outfit. After rocking her lip with an all-black outfit, she tried out a similar look on Sept. 17 at the Fenty Beauty by Rihanna photocall in Seoul, South Korea. This time, she wore head-to-toe white and added a pop of color with a bright red matte lip.

Sels loves a good red lip as well, and she has the most perfectly plump lips, so she always manages to pull off the look. While she usually opts for a bright red, she switched up her glam at the ACLU Bill of Rights Dinner in Los Angeles on Nov. 17, when she wore a deep burgundy velvety smooth lip. It was the perfect contrast to her burnt orange velvet dress.

Gwen Stefani, 50, is another celeb who can almost always be spotted wearing a red lip, no matter what the occasion is. There are so many gorgeous celebs sporting the glam and you can click through the gallery above to get all of the holiday inspiration.