Kulture has some pipes! The sweet little girl was captured on her mom, Cardi B’s, Instagram story singing ‘Head, Shoulders, Knees and Toes,’ and couldn’t have given a more rousing performance!

It looks like Cardi B, 27, and Offset‘s, 28, daughter Kulture, 17 mos., really inherited her talented parents’ genes! The adorable little tot recited the nursery rhyme “Head, Shoulders, Knees, and Toes,” with her aunt, Cardi’s sister Hennessy Carolina, and the Dec. 16 Instagram video of the performance is way too cute. In the clip, Hennessey and Kulture sat together on a white bench with Christmas decorations all around them. “Ready?” Hennessy says to her niece as the music plays in the background. “Ready to sing with your auntie?” And she really was!

After a countdown, provided by Hennessy, Kulture belted the beginning of the nursery rhyme while doing the hand motions nearly perfect. While taking the video, Cardi could be heard in the background, filled with so much pride and joy, as she, too, sung along here and there. “My babies ❤️❤️,” the “Money” rapper captioned the sweet video. Hennessy even took to the comment section, where she wrote, “AUNTIESSSSS SMART BABYYYYYY. I LOVEEEEE Herrr sooooooooo much!!!! :’)))).” So many fans adored the candid performance and even noticed how much Kulture really loves the camera! Of course, that’s not news to fans of the Grammy winning rapper and her adorable baby girl.

Kulture showed off her model behavior when she made her Vogue debut, posing with her powerful mom on the cover. The January 2020 issue — which celebrates four fearless creative forces, role models, and mothers with a quartet of covers — showcased Cardi looking so stunning in a red dress with white polka dots. Kulture, born Kulture Kiari Cephus, was positively beaming at the camera while in the arms of her doting mother. In an image featured inside the magazine, Cardi cradled Kulture close while the pair sat on a bed. The stunning New York City skyline served as the perfect backdrop for the intimate photo of the mother-daughter duo.

But even when she’s not on the cover of magazines, Kulture always looks so cute in the candid snaps her mom shares. Cardi loves gushing about her daughter and fans love to see every new clip and video she shares on social media. We cannot wait to see what she posts next!