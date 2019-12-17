Anna Kendrick Cradles A Baby Bump As She Films First Scenes From New HBO Show — See Pic

Baby onboard? Anna Kendrick sported an interesting accessory when she was spotted in Brooklyn filming her upcoming series for HBO — a fake baby bump!

Anna Kendrick, 34, had some precious cargo — or so it seemed — when she was spotted in Brooklyn on Dec. 16! The Oscar nominated star was seen sporting a baby bump while filming her upcoming HBO series Love Life and the latest addition to her costume totally added to her mysterious character, Darby. Donned in a cute pink hat, black coat, jeans and a maroon turtleneck, Anna held her fake bump while walking the streets on a chilly winter’s day!

Clearly, she was more than in character for the exciting anthology series. Not only will Anna be starring in the show, but she will also executive produce the series, too! Love Life is a 10-episode half-hour romantic comedy anthology series from Lionsgate TV and Paul Feig’s Feigco Entertainment, for WarnerMedia’s forthcoming streaming service, according to our sister site Deadline. The show’s logline reads, “Love Life is about the journey from first love to last love, and how the people we’re with along the way make us into who we are when we finally end up with someone forever.”

The series sounds right on par with Anna’s own talents, too! Apart from her Oscar nominated work in the 2009 film Up In The Air, Anna became widely known for her singing talents as well with the Pitch Perfect films. More recently, Anna starred alongside Emmy winner Bill Hader and living screen legend Shirley MacLaine in the Disney+ original film Noelle. The film, made available for streaming as of Nov. 12, features Anna as the titular character and daughter of one Kris Kringle. The film finds her trying to find her brother (Bill Hader) so he can take his new place as the latest Santa Claus and save Christmas!

While Love Life is definitely a departure from the yuletide fare, she clearly is enjoying herself during its production! HBO has yet to announce a release date for the show, but we cannot wait to see Anna’s fake bump on full display when the series eventually hits!