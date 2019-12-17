See Pic
Hollywood Life

Anna Kendrick Cradles A Baby Bump As She Films First Scenes From New HBO Show — See Pic

anna kendrick baby bump
Mega
Anna Kendrick arrives for the 61st annual Grammy Awards ceremony at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, USA, 10 February 2019. Arrivals - 61st Annual Grammy Awards, Los Angeles, USA - 10 Feb 2019
Anna Kendrick 60th Annual Grammy Awards, Arrivals, New York, USA - 28 Jan 2018 WEARING BALMAIN
Anna Kendrick 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards, Press Room, Los Angeles, USA - 08 Jan 2017 WEARING VIONNET SAME OUTFIT AS CATWALK MODEL *6035091ac
Anna Kendrick AFI Life Achievement Award Gala, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 07 Jun 2018 WEARING RALPH & RUSSO SAME OUTFIT AS CATWALK MODEL ARIZONA MUSE *9062034b View Gallery View Gallery 12 Photos.
News Writer

Baby onboard? Anna Kendrick sported an interesting accessory when she was spotted in Brooklyn filming her upcoming series for HBO — a fake baby bump!

Anna Kendrick, 34, had some precious cargo — or so it seemed — when she was spotted in Brooklyn on Dec. 16! The Oscar nominated star was seen sporting a baby bump while filming her upcoming HBO series Love Life and the latest addition to her costume totally added to her mysterious character, Darby. Donned in a cute pink hat, black coat, jeans and a maroon turtleneck, Anna held her fake bump while walking the streets on a chilly winter’s day!

Clearly, she was more than in character for the exciting anthology series. Not only will Anna be starring in the show, but she will also executive produce the series, too! Love Life is a 10-episode half-hour romantic comedy anthology series from Lionsgate TV and Paul Feig’s Feigco Entertainment, for WarnerMedia’s forthcoming streaming service, according to our sister site Deadline. The show’s logline reads, “Love Life is about the journey from first love to last love, and how the people we’re with along the way make us into who we are when we finally end up with someone forever.”

The series sounds right on par with Anna’s own talents, too! Apart from her Oscar nominated work in the 2009 film Up In The Air, Anna became widely known for her singing talents as well with the Pitch Perfect films. More recently, Anna starred alongside Emmy winner Bill Hader and living screen legend Shirley MacLaine in the Disney+ original film Noelle. The film, made available for streaming as of Nov. 12, features Anna as the titular character and daughter of one Kris Kringle. The film finds her trying to find her brother (Bill Hader) so he can take his new place as the latest Santa Claus and save Christmas!

anna kendrick baby bump
Anna Kendrick was spotted in Brooklyn on Dec. 16 cradling a fake baby bump while filming her upcoming HBO series ‘Love Life’ [Mega].
While Love Life is definitely a departure from the yuletide fare, she clearly is enjoying herself during its production! HBO has yet to announce a release date for the show, but we cannot wait to see Anna’s fake bump on full display when the series eventually hits!