Tristan Thompson Flirts With Khloe K On Instagram As Romance Rumors Heat Up

Khloe Kardashian took to Instagram on Dec. 16 to share a series of photos and videos that showed her looking radiant in a sparkly suit and ex Tristan Thompson made sure to leave his own compliments in the comments.

It looks like Tristan Thompson, 28, is not quite ready to give up on his lady love Khloe Kardashian, 35, just yet and his comment on her latest Instagram post proves it! The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shared a post to Instagram on Dec. 16 that showed her posing in a flattering sparkling pantsuit that included a blazer and matching pants, (you can see it HERE) and it got the attention of many followers, including Tristan who was all about the emojis in this response. “✨Did someone say sparkle?!✨ I’m so in love with this suit ✨,” Khloe captioned the post before the basketball player left two tongue and two heart-eyed emojis.

This isn’t the first time Tristan has commented on one of Khloe’s posts. As most fans know, ever since the former lovebirds broke up in Feb., he hasn’t been shy about making his love for her known whenever he gets the chance. Before his latest response, he left a comment on a pic Khloe posted that showed her posing in a white hip-hugging white dress on Dec. 12. He went with two heart-eyed emojis and two hearts for that one, indicating he’s loving what he sees.

Although we’re not sure what the future holds for Khloe and Tristan, who are the parents of one-year-old daughter True, Khloe has admitted to forgiving her ex-boyfriend for cheating on her in the past. “I don’t hold any negative or hateful feelings towards ANYONE!”, she wrote in her Instagram story on Dec. 5. “We are all humans trying to figure out this thing called life. Who am I to condemn anyone else? Yes, I’m allowed to feel hurt and pain. It would be unnatural for me to pretend as if I don’t. Personally, I don’t want to be carrying around a hateful heart. I crave peace in my life. Me holding onto hate is going to hurt me in the end.”

It will be interesting to see what becomes of Khloe and Tristan’s relationship in the future but for now, we think it’s safe to say there’s no animosity between them. We hope they can continue to get along and raise baby True in a happy and healthy environment!