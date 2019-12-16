It’s time to feel the need for speed again. A brand-new trailer for ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ is out now and Tom Cruise flying high and ready to take on the world.

Top Gun: Maverick is the movie we’ve been waiting over 30 years to see. A new trailer for the highly-anticipated sequel dropped on Dec. 12 and gave us new glimpses of familiar faces — and some new ones. With this being a Tom Cruise, 57, movie, you know the action is going to be top-notch. Tom goes all-out with the stunts and he’s taking jaw-dropping to a whole new level.

“I have to admit, I wasn’t expecting an invitation back,” Maverick says in the trailer. “They’re called orders, Maverick,” Charles Parnell’s character replies. Maverick is tasked with teaching a whole new set of young pilots. As usual, he pushes himself and the others to their limits. He always plays by his own rules. This is Maverick we’re talking about.

Top Gun: Maverick will feature a heavy dose of nostalgia. Val Kilmer will be reprising his role as Tom “Iceman” Kazansky from the original film. Miles Teller will play Bradley Bradshaw, the son of Anthony Edwards’ character, Goose. Goose tragically died in the first film. In the trailer, there’s a glimpse of a tense scene where Bradley lunges at someone while in a meeting with Maverick and others.

The first Top Gun: Maverick trailer was released in July 2019 during San Diego Comic-Con. The trailer showed a lot of action and Tom going head-to-head with Ed Harris’s character. “You should be at least a 2-star admiral by now. Yet here you are… Captain. Why is that?” Ed’s character asks Maverick. Maverick replies, “One of life’s mysteries, sir.” Ed’s character tells Maverick that his “kind is headed for extinction.” Not on Maverick’s watch. “Maybe so, sir. But not today,” he said.

The movie also stars Glen Powell, Jon Hamm, Monica Barbaro, Jennifer Connelly, Lyliana Wray, and Manny Jacinto. Top Gun: Maverick will be released on June 26, 2020.