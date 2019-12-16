Taylor Swift Stuns In Strapless Floral Gown As BF Joe Alwyn Supports Her At ‘Cats’ NYC Premiere

Taylor Swift stepped out looking gorgeous in a bright red strapless Oscar de la Renta gown with a floral design when she attended the premiere of her highly-anticipated film ‘Cats’ in New York City on Dec. 16.

Taylor Swift, 30, was an incredible sight to see when she showed up to the premiere of Cats in New York City on Dec. 16. The singer wore an Oscar de la Renta Pre-Spring 2020 appliqued ruby floral fil coupe satin gown in red to the star-studded event and had her blonde locks tied up as she greeted fans and posed on the red carpet for photos. The beauty also donned her signature red lipstick and accessorized with matching red and gold earrings as well as red strappy shoes. She also still had on the same red and green holiday-themed nail polish she wore during her performance at Jingle Ball just a few days before on her birthday, Dec. 13.

Taylor not only acts in the film version of Andrew Lloyd Webber‘s popular musical, she also sings and co-wrote a magical song on the soundtrack called “Beautiful Ghosts”. The talented star also admitted that she has yet to see all her scenes in the film during an interview on the red carpet, according to Just Jared, so it’s sure to be an exciting night for her. The “Lover” crooner was also surrounded by her nearest and dearest in the theater, including her parents Andrea and Scott Swift, and her boyfriend Joe Alwyn, according to some fans who posted about the event on Twitter.

In addition to Taylor, some of the film’s biggest stars attended the premiere, including Jennifer Hudson, Idris Elba, Rebel Wilson, Jason Derulo, and more. Since all of the cast members are basically dressed like human-like cats in the feature, fans of the stars will see them unlike they’ve ever been seen before, and that alone is a reason for feline lovers everywhere to see the film!

It’s always great to see Taylor in her element and since she is a fan of all things cats, this movie is at the top of her list! We can’t wait to see her in action on the big screen when Cats premieres in the U.S. on Dec. 20!