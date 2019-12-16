See Pic
Steph & Ayesha Curry’s Daughter Ryan, 4, Looks So Grown Up In A Party Dress For Sweet New Photo

Ayesha Curry pleaded for her daughter, Ryan, to stop ‘growing’ under an adorable photo of the preschooler wearing a pretty holiday dress. She certainly inherited Steph Curry’s genes when it comes to height!

Will Ryan Curry one day catch up to her dad Steph Curry’s 6′3″ height? While that has yet to be determined, Steph and Ayesha Curry’s four year old is certainly growing taller and taller! That was apparent when Ayesha, 30, shared a photo of their daughter to Instagram on Dec. 16, which showed Ryan sitting on a swing set in a white dress with a tulle skirt fit for a ballerina. She layered the dress with a black cardigan, and a ribbon in a matching color sat on top of Ryan’s head, completing this cute look perfect for holiday parties. However, Ayesha could only focus on how much her middle child is growing up!

“Our chookas. Stop growinggggg! 🦋 Ryan Carson,” Ayesha captioned the photo. Other fans had similar comments, like health coach Massy Arias who wrote, “Who is this grown little girl omg!!!! 😍😍,” and another Instagram follower who wrote, “Wow! She really grew.”

Steph and Ayesha share two other kids, daughter Riley, 7, and son Canon, 1. The entire family of five huddled together for a Thanksgiving family photo in November, which showed that Ryan’s not the only Curry who’s growing! Time is flying by fast, because Steph and Ayesha’s children have transformed from babies into mini versions of themselves. Ayesha even joked that she and Steph “birthed a viking,” AKA their son Canon, on the Dec. 13 episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Our chookas. Stop growinggggg! 🦋 Ryan Carson.

Ayesha’s family-oriented Instagram should already tell you this, but she and Steph are obsessed with their brood! They even proved this in ink, since the parents got matching geometric tattoos that symbolized their three children (a wolf represented Canon, a butterfly represented Ryan and a unicorn represented Riley). This is our cue to throw in the hashtag, #squadgoals.