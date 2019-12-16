Selena Gomez Reveals What She’s Looking For In A Man: ‘I Love Playful & Adventurous’

Selena Gomez knows exactly what she wants in a potential significant other, including the way she’d ideally meet that person! The singer revealed this wish list and ideal meet-cute during an interview on ‘Capital FM’ on Dec. 16.

Selena Gomez, 27, knows her type. The “Wolves” singer has been single for more than two years, and judging by what she said on her interview with Capital FM on Dec. 16, she intends to stay that way until finding her perfect match! Before delving into what exactly she looks for in an S.O., the Disney Channel alum revealed how she’d like that potential suitor to look for her. “I like group situations. So, I find that that’s what makes me comfortable, if they’re someone maybe I know of someone I know…I tend to like to be approached in a natural, organic way. And I hope that whoever is doing that is actually interested in me and not really my name. So, it’s pretty hard, but that’s usually the best way,” Selena revealed on Monday’s radio show. She was actually answering Jason Derulo’s question on the best ways to approach her, which the singer asked in a pre-taped video!

With that prerequisite out of the way, Selena then moved onto her favorite qualities in someone. “I love genuine, you know? I feel like in the first five seconds, I can tell if I’m meeting someone that just wants one thing,” Selena, who was once the most followed person on Instagram, said. She also takes notice of that person’s entourage, adding, “And then I can tell when it’s a good group of guys and they’re cool.” Topping off that list of ideal (and less than ideal traits), Selena added, “I love funny. I don’t like arrogant. I don’t like show off-y. I love playful and adventurous, but really down to earth and cool.”

Selena’s wish list mirrored what a source previously told HollywoodLife! “Obviously, she has to have that spark, but that’s only the first step. For her to get serious the guy is going to have to offer a lot more than that. She wants a real and mature love, a partner that she can connect with on every level, someone that’s not afraid to get really deep with her because when she loves, she goes all in. She wants a guy that’s very secure in himself and confident but NOT cocky, that’s a big turn off for her,” the insider EXCLUSIVELY told us in October.

Selena’s most famous ex was Justin Bieber, 25, whom many fans believed to be the muse behind her comeback singles “Look At Her Now” and “Lose You To Love Me.” Those two songs will be included on the track list for her upcoming studio album, Rare, which she called the “most honest music” she’s ever made and will be released on Jan. 10, 2020!