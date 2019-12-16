So in love! Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams couldn’t keep their hands — or lips — off of each other while attending a farmer’s market in Los Angeles!

Sarah Hyland, 29, and Wells Adams, 35, are so smitten with each other! The engaged couple were spotted at an LA farmer’s market on Dec. 15 in matching garb and positively beaming at one another. The two were dressed incredibly comfortable and casual, with both wearing mustard yellow tops. Sarah wore a gorgeous sweater with a plaid scarf and jeans, while Wells donned a T-shirt and jacket with black pants. The two were ready to shop, as Wells carried a bag for farmer’s market goodies, while Sarah held a coffee mug and Wells held onto a water bottle. While on their shopping excursion, the two even paused to share a sweet smooch! It was so adorable, and these two are obviously so in love with one another months following their stunning engagement!

As fans know, the Modern Family star and Bachelorette alum announced their engagement on July 16 via Instagram. Wells took to his social media account to share the romantic video of him popping the question on a beach. The clip was intercut with pics of the couple over the course of their two-year relationship and they couldn’t have looked more in love once Sarah replied “Yes” to Wells’s proposal. Sarah also shared a snap from the monumental day, captioning the post, “That can’t eat, can’t sleep, reach for the stars, over the fence, world series kind of stuff ✨❤️ @wellsadams.”

Since their engagement, pre-wedding festivities have really gotten underway. On Oct. 26, the couple held their beautiful engagement party and Sarah couldn’t have looked more gorgeous. Sarah stunned her friends and family in a strapless white dress by designer Christian Siriano — perfect for her bridal fashion. She also shared a slew of photos, featuring the couple looking flirty and happy! Fans are really looking forward to hearing more details about the couple’s impending nuptials and cannot wait to see stars like Vanessa Hudgens, who will serve as one of Sarah’s bridesmaids, dressed up for the event!

Clearly, Wells and Sarah are still keeping things fun and flirty with their wedding approaching. The pair looked adorable in their matching ensembles and enjoyed some downtime at the farmer’s market, while also showing off some PDA. We cannot wait to see them out and about more!