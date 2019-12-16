PewDiePie Announces He’s ‘Taking A Break’ From YouTube In Shocking Video: ‘I’ve Made Up My Mind’

One of the biggest YouTubers on the platform, PewDiePie, announced he is ‘taking a break’ in 2020 in a new video addressing his 102 million subscribers.

Uh oh. PewDiePie, 29, who hails 102 million YouTube subscribers, announced over the weekend that he will stop creating content on the platform in 2020. In a video titled “YouTube’s New Update Has A BIG FLAW!” the Swedish content creator said he was “feeling very tired” as he announced his upcoming hiatus. “I am taking a break from YouTube next year. I wanted to say it in advance because I made up my mind,” he explained. “I’m tired. I’m feeling very tired. I don’t know if you can tell. Just so you know, early next year I’ll be a way for a little while. I’ll explain that later but I wanted to give a heads up.”

The video already has over 4 million views and continues to grow, and this isn’t the first time the YouTuber, whose real name is Felix Arvid Ulf Kjellberg, has publicly mulled over the idea of taking a break from social media. The influencer has been married to several public controversies over the last few years, the latest being the New Zealand mosque shooting in March 2019, when the shooter yelled “Subscribe to PewDiePie” before killing 49 people. He has also been accused of “flirting with if not endorsing the alt-right neo-Nazi movement and antisemitism” during several of his videos and in 2017, one featured a sign that read “Death To All Jews.”

PewDiePie vehemently denounced the actions of the New Zealand mosque shooter, writing, “I feel absolutely sickened having my name uttered by this person. My heart and thoughts go out to the victims, families and everyone affected by this tragedy.” He has mostly remained out of the spotlight since the controversy, making gaming and meme videos. However, he revealed on Instagram that on December 1, the home he shares with his new wife, Marzia Bisognin, was robbed and 90 percent of their valuables were reportedly taken.

Felix took to Twitter after the news of his departure from YouTube began to trend, and shared several headlines from news media about his “break.” At this moment, it’s unsure how long his break will be.