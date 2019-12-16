North West, 6, Snuggles Baby Brother Psalm, 7 mos., In Sweet New Photo Of The Adorable Kids

So cute, you have to see it! North and Psalm West looked so sweet as they cuddled up together while sitting on the couch in a new pic their mom, Kim Kardashian, shared to her Instagram page.

We can’t get enough of these two! North West, 6, and her little brother, Psalm West, 7 mos., looked picture perfect in a new snap their mom, Kim Kardashian, 39, shared to her Instagram account on Dec. 16. In the snap, North reclined all the way back on a big gray couch, while keeping her one arm draped around her baby brother. North’s long, naturally curly hair was worn down while she donned a cute pink outfit, while Psalm, transfixed by something in the corner, wore an adorable white onesie with a pattern. Kim was so lost for words at the sweet sight, all she captioned the photo with was a heart emoji. Too cute!

The candid pic comes merely three days after Kim shared her family’s own Christmas card for the first time! Kim took to social media to share the picture and it’s TOO cute for words. In the pic, Kanye West, 42, is cradling Chicago West, 1, while Kim holds baby Psalm. Seated beside them are older kids North and Saint West, 4. The whole Kardashian/West clan sported all gray for the glamorous shot, with Kim captioning the snap “The West Family Christmas Card 2019.”

Of course, it’s not just the professional shots that kim loves to share. Only a few days before the Christmas card debuted, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star took to Instagram on Dec. 3, where she posted a silly selfie with her eldest daughter that left fans giggling! The pic featured North showing off a scary face at the camera and bearing her baby teeth. The funny little girl wore a shirt with blue monkeys printed all over it and a matching blue headband to pull back her gorgeous brown hair. Kim also went for a funny face, sticking her tongue out while wearing full makeup and even rocking a stunning smokey eye and long lashes for the snap. The caption for the post featured two simple emojis — one with its eyes crossed and tongue sticking out and the other with glasses and big teeth!

It’s no secret that Kim loves to show off her beautiful family to the world. And fans love seeing new, candid snaps of her growing family every chance they get! As the holidays near closer, we cannot wait to see what she shares next!