Nikki Bella Reveals Why She ‘Regrets’ How John Cena Breakup Went Down: It ‘Wasn’t Fair’ To Him

Nikki Bella split from her ex-fiancee John Cena in 2018 and she still has regrets about their break-up. Here’s why.

Nikki Bella, 35, and WWE star John Cena, 42, had a passionate love affair that lasted six years. But in 2018 it all ended and the WWE diva documented the downfall of their relationship on her reality show Total Bellas. But in a new interview with Health magazine she admitted that she wishes she’d done things a little differently.

“The one thing I really regret about showcasing the breakup is that no one got to hear [John’s] voice, and it just seemed so one-sided,” she shared about choosing to film the end of her relationship. “I felt like that wasn’t fair to him because he was on this journey with us from the beginning. What people don’t realize is that John never took one paycheck from Total Bellas. It was beautiful—he was fully there to support me.”

In spite of their split, Nikki and and John are on good terms — but there’s no going back. She’s already moved on with dancer Artem Chigvintsev. “Artem is the first person I’ve been with where I feel like I can be Nicole and never fear he’s going to leave me for it,” she revealed in the upcoming issue of Health, which hits stands on Dec. 20. “We all have a little crazy in us, and he loves my crazy.”

And it’s not just Artem’s total acceptance that has Nikki smitten. The reality star opened up about her “very passionate” sex life on The Lady Gang podcast on Oct. 9, and she was quick to brag about her man’s bedroom skills. When she was asked if she thinks dancers are “better” at sex Nikki said: “Oh, 100 percent. The best I’ve ever had. Like, the vagina smiles every time.” The couple met when they were paired on season 25 of Dancing with the Stars and came in sixth place, and confirmed their romance in March.

Nikki didn’t stop there. She went into further detail about her love life with Artem, who she’s been dating since July ’19. “[Dancers] have, like, this feminine energy and then when it gets to the bedroom, that’s when the man comes out,” Nikki spilled. “And you’re like, ‘Whoa.’ And how he works my body, he dances on it.”