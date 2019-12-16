Mariah Carey, 49, Stuns In Sexy Red Dress After Nick Cannon & Eminem Reignite Feud Over Her

Mariah Carey got into the holiday spirit by wearing a sexy, red dress that looked straight out of her iconic ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’ video! She’s obviously paying Nick Cannon and Eminem’s feud no mind.

While the boys are over there fighting, Mariah Carey is busy looking flawless. The singer, 49, paid no mind to Nick Cannon feuding with Eminem over her and stepped out to celebrate the most wonderful time of the year: when her iconic holiday hit, “All I Want For Christmas Is You” approaches #1 on the charts again. Mariah dressed the part while heading to dinner in New York City on December 15, slipping on a slinky, red gown with a cowl neck, covered in sparkles. The dress hugged her figure perfectly. Topping off the outfit with an enormous, feathered stole gave the outfit an extra touch of glamour.

What’s best about this ensemble is that Mariah’s apparently not heading anywhere particularly fancy. The singer was meeting up with her boyfriend, Bryan Tanaka, 36, with her adorable twins, Moroccan and Monroe Cameron, 8, in tow, and the kids were dressed down in jeans and holiday PJs. But, this is Mariah we’re talking about; of course she’s going to go over the top. Mariah completed her look with a pair of satin platforms, and styled her hair in long, blonde waves while rocking a smokey eye and glossy lips.

Mariah hasn’t spoken out about her ex-husband’s feud with Eminem this time around. Eminem has a history of name dropping Mariah in his songs, referencing a time they were allegedly involved romantically. He mentioned her in his verse on Fat Joe‘s new song, “Lord Above”, and called out Nick as being “p***y whipped.” That set Nick off, who, in turn, clapped back on Instagram by calling Eminem old. Nick also rapped about Eminem’s 23-year-old daughter, Hailie Scott Mathers, which didn’t sit well with him.

A source close to the “Stan” singer told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that their beef wouldn’t be ending anytime soon because of that. “Nick mentioned Hailie and that is completely off limits. This is going to get a lot worse and there is no end in sight for the back and forth disses that are coming up,” the source said.