Juice WRLD’s GF Surprises Rolling Loud Crowd To Let Fans Know How Much The Rapper Loved Them

The 2019 Rolling Loud Festival held a special tribute to the late Juice WRLD, including a touching moment, where his girlfriend, Ally Lotti, took the stage to address the crowd.

Juice WRLD’s girlfriend, Ally Lotti, made a surprise appearance at the Rolling Loud Festival in Los Angeles on Dec. 15. The festival included a tribute to the late rapper, who tragically died on Dec. 8 at the age of 21, and Ally showed up to give the crowd a special message. “I just wanted to come out here and let everyone know that Jarad loved every single person that he helped on this Earth,” she said, through tears. “He literally loved every single one of you guys. There’s not a time that he had shown me any different love than what he felt for you. He wants everyone to know that you need to take any negative thing in your life — he would tell you every time he saw you — to change that to a positive situation. You gotta keep that in your heart.”

The special tribute also featured performances and speeches from artists like G Herbo, Ski Mask and more. The massive crowd of 50,000 people hung on every word that was said onstage, and Ally got a massive reaction, as they all chanted her name when she left the stage. It was an extremely emotional moment, especially since it was Ally’s first public appearance since the 21-year-old’s death.

Juice WRLD’s died after he suffered a seizure at the airport in Chicago on Dec. 8. His cause of death has not been confirmed by the medical examiner at this time. However, it was reported that drugs were found on his private plane, and the rapper’s family admitted that Juice WRLD did struggle with ‘prescription drug dependency.’

Of course, this rising star’s passing has absolutely rocked the music community. Stars like Nicki Minaj and Halsey have paid tribute to Juice WRLD in public settings following his death, while messages have poured in on social media, as well.