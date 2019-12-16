Jon Gosselin Poses For Rare Photo With Son Collin, 15, After Cutting Down Christmas Tree Together

For the first time since Thanksgiving break, Jon Gosselin was seen in a photo with his son, Collin! The father-son duo visited a tree farm, and were even filmed lugging their hefty Christmas tree onto a wheelbarrow.

Team work makes the dream work! Jon Gosselin, 42, and Collin Gosselin, 15, had a sweet father-son moment when they visited a fir tree farm to select the perfect Christmas tree. This wasn’t your ordinary Christmas tree lot — Jon used a literal saw to hack down the future home for their holiday presents! The former Jon & Kate Plus 8 star’s girlfriend, Colleen Conrad, shared a photo of the outing to Instagram on Dec. 15, which showed Collin proudly wrapping his arm around his dad by their fallen tree. While it’s rare to see the duo on social media, it’s even more rare to see them in a video!

Colleen also shared a clip of Jon and Collin lifting the fir tree onto a wheelbarrow, which didn’t look to be an easy task. The hard work paid off, because in the next photo of Colleen’s Instagram slideshow, the authentic Christmas tree stood beautifully in the living room thanks to its new ornaments and bright lights.

The last time fans saw Jon and Collin together on social media, they were seen sitting by each other on an airplane along with Jon’s other sextuplet, Hannah Gosselin, 15. In the Nov. 23 post, Jon wrote that the trio had taken a “family vacay” to Saint Croix, one of the U.S. Virgin Islands located in the Caribbean Sea. But Jon’s four other sextuplets — Alexis, Aaden, Joel, and Leah — missed out on the tropical trip since they are living with their mom and Jon’s ex-wife Kate Gosselin, 44 (Jon and Kate’s eldest daughters, 19-year-old twins Cara and Mady, are now in college).

Jon worked hard to get to the point of spending quality time with Collin, according to the father himself. During his interview on The Dr. Oz Show that aired on Nov. 18, Jon accused his ex, Kate, of “wrongly institutionalizing” their son after she sent Collin away to the Fairmont Behavioral Health Institute. “She, Kate, institutionalized him without a diagnosis, which created a diagnosis…Just because he was a difficult child, does not mean he had to be sent away. It took me two years to find him,” Jon claimed on the show.

The DJ also claimed that Collin had only been diagnosed with ADHD — not any other “medical condition” — in a separate interview with DailyMailTV, published in September. Jon finally obtained full custody of Collin in 2018 and the teen went to live with his father in December of that year. He joined his sister, Hannah, who had also been living with Jon by 2018.