How To Apply Color Street Nails For The Holidays – Exact Steps To Get A Gorgeous Manicure

One of the most popular beauty trends of 2019 was Color Street nails, which is stick-on nail polish & we have the exact steps on how you can apply them to achieve the perfect holiday manicure!

One of the top trending beauty searches on Google this year was how to apply Color Street nails and luckily, we have the exact steps on how you can get the look. Color Street is 100% real nail polish that comes in the form of strips that you just stick onto your nails and apply without having to dry. However, while the strips may seem super easy to apply, there’s actually a lot of work that goes into it. The strips come oversized in order to fit all different nail shapes and types, so you have to place the strips on your nails and then file them down to the shape of your actual nail. The best part about the strips is that there is zero drying time, so you apply them and can head straight to your holiday party!

To apply Color Street nails, follow the exact steps below:

1. Remove the clear cover.

2. Peel the polish strip off.

3. Remove the tab and select the end.

4. Apply the strip to the nail and gently stretch to fit.

5. Gently file the excess strip from around your nail or remove it with your fingernail.

The brand also revealed the dos and don’ts for the perfect application.

Do:

• “Store & use nail strips at room temperature and handle with warm hands. Nail strips may become more pliable in the heat and more rigid in the cold.

• Use immediately after opening — nail strips will begin to dry once they are exposed to air.

• Clean and prep nails before application — buff and file nails, push back cuticles, and use a prep pad to remove any oils or lotions.

• Remove the clear film that covers the strips before application.

• Apply thumbs last — start with pinky and work toward thumb.

• Stretch gently for a perfect fit — stretch horizontally to make the strip wider, or stretch vertically to make the strip narrower.

• Hold the strip in the middle instead of all the way at the end for a more controlled application.

• Crease the strip over the nail edge before removing excess with your nail or nail file.”

Don’t:

• “Do not leave nail strips in excessive heat or cold for prolonged periods of time. Do not leave strips under direct sun or LED lighting.

• Do not apply lotion to hands immediately before or after application.

• Do not apply strips over cuticles or skin. Push back cuticles and apply strips against or slightly above cuticle, so the strip adheres directly to the nail only.”