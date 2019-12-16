Getting in the holiday spirit! Heidi Klum showed off her killer dance moves while twirling around to Mariah Carey’s ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’ just days before the holiday!

Heidi Klum, 46, can’t stop dancing! The supermodel posted a fun video to her Instagram on Dec. 16, featuring the blonde beauty spinning and jumping around with glee to the Mariah Carey Christmas classic “All I Want For Christmas Is You!” In the video, Heidi appeared to be on a photo shoot, taking a quick break to dance it out. She wore a gorgeous, floral dress with gold sunglasses and her hair was worn straight and down, flaunting her flirty fringe!

Of course, that wasn’t all she flaunted for the festively-themed video! Heidi’s legs were shown off in perfect fashion, thanks in large part to the cut of her dress as she did an impromptu one-woman kick line to the song. “I can’t stop dancing 🎁🎄💋🥰😁💃🏼 @mariahcarey 🎄😁💃🏼❤️,” she captioned the clip, adding the hashtag “all I want for christmas is you!”

Naturally, Heidi was picture perfect during the candid moment but that’s nothing new for the woman who is always photo ready! Her latest red carpet look at the American Music Awards totally wowed her fans and onlookers alike. Once again, Heidi showed off her insanely long legs in a super short, sleeveless dress which featured a massively poofy navy feather skirt. The bodice of the dress was a silver sequin bra with a plunging neckline. Heidi topped her look off with a pair of metallic silver sparkly pumps and dazzling diamond earrings.

As Christmas gets closer, Heidi is clearly already in the festive spirit! Her dance moves are so infections and we cannot help but think the queen of Christmas, Mariah herself, approved. Fans cannot wait to see what she shares next!