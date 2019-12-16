‘Good Trouble’s Cierra Ramirez Teases Holiday Special ‘Secrets’ & Mariana’s ‘Struggles’ In 2B

‘Good Trouble’ is back with its first-ever holiday special. Cierra Ramirez spoke EXCLUSIVELY with HL about the epic ‘Fosters’ reunion, what’s ahead for Mariana in season 2B, and so much more.

The Fosters cast is coming together once again for Good Trouble’s holiday special on Freeform. Many members of the Adams-Fosters family will be joining Callie, Mariana, and the rest of the Coterie for holiday celebrations. HollywoodLife talked EXCLUSIVELY with Cierra Ramirez about what to expect in this holiday special. “I think the most exciting thing about bringing back the characters is kind of seeing what’s new in their lives,” Cierra told HollywoodLife. “You’ve seen these characters grow up on screen essentially so to see where they’re at in the world and reconnect and see how they are is so cool. Each of the Fosters family members are kind of going through their own issues. You kind of touch on a little of them throughout their cameos and everything.”

When it comes to the Adams-Fosters family, there’s always some sort of drama. “Brandon and Eliza are hiding big news from the family and there is kind of a secret being kept between our mothers as well,” Cierra teased. “We’ll see how that all unravels. You know the Fosters family can’t keep secrets for long. It’s just a matter of who’s going to tattle.”

The 2-hour holiday special, which will air at 9 p.m., won’t take place right after the show left off in season 2A. Cierra said it’s a “little bit before all of the drama that’s gone down with Callie.” While the holiday special will give some insight into season 2B, it’s very much a standalone episode. When it comes to Mariana, Cierra said that her character is ready to give back this holiday season. “She is in a bit of a tiff with Raj so with the holidays comes the idea of giving back and she now once to prove she’s a good person in that sense,” Cierra continued. “She’s going to kind of help the Coterie put together an event to give back to the community who was affected by family members who have been in the prison system. Something happens and they fall through with the event space and they end up throwing this at the Coterie which, you know, again, helps combine and bring the Coterie family and Fosters family together which is really fun to see all of their dynamics blend. Something I love about Mariana is she’s not afraid to put on a costume or do anything with a theme. She’s really happy to have her family together, although she will be classic Mariana and probably stir the pot in these episodes as well.”

Season 2B will return Jan. 15. In the season 2A finale of the show, Callie told Mariana she is moving out. Season 2B is going to be a transition period for everyone, not just Mariana. “I think Mariana is very heartbroken,” Cierra said. “You’ve seen the sisters be really tense around each other throughout the season and then it all just kind of blows up, so you’ll continue to see how she struggles with that and how that dynamic really changes once Callie moves out. She’s also still really struggling at work. She’s made a lot of progress but she has to deal with the consequences of announcing that she released this information and there’s going to be someone that comes into the company who helps clean up, for the most part, Speckulate and make it just a better company overall and they’re going to be investigating. Mariana is going to be struggling with that as well, trying to keep her job while continuing this movement.”

When it comes to Mariana’s personal life, it’s always been a little complicated. “Raj has definitely been a big part of Mariana’s life and he will continue to be but you will see some internal struggle this next season,” Cierra said. “He’s always been wary and hesitant of her relationship with Evan and that will continue. She will continue to get really close to Evan. They’ll be working together to help make Speckulate the best company it can be. There will be some other obstacles as well but not even necessarily on Mariana’s behalf.”