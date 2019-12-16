Elizabeth Hurley, 54, Rocks Strapless Bikini After Admitting She Doesn’t Workout To Get Her Fit Figure

No exercise? — No problem! Elizabeth Hurley is sizzling in a new bikini photo after her surprising admission that she ‘doesn’t really do any exercise’! The actress shared a sultry snap of herself while poolside in a strapless, striped two piece.

Elizabeth Hurley never fails to provide stunning swimsuit content. The actress, 54, spent her Sunday in the sun, as seen in a new bikini photo she shared to Instagram on December 15. Liz was pictured dipping her toes in a lavish pool as she rocked her Elizabeth Hurley Beach Marseilles bikini. — A navy and white striped nautical bandeau bikini top, with an optional halter neck strap and a gold horseshoe detail, according to her brand’s website.

While Liz is known to share various swimsuit snaps, the star of Hulu’s Marvel’s Runaways has been sharing extra posts in her beachwear as the Christmas holiday approaches. She’s been advertising a huge holiday sale on her swim site, where consumers can cop colorful suits in a various styles for those on their Christmas list this year. And, if you have yet to shop her collections, Liz models most, if not all of her swimsuits in photos all over her Instagram page.

The mom of one enjoyed a day by the pool just after she shocked fans with an interesting workout admission. In a new interview discussing her role as badass Morgan le Fay in Hulu’s last season of Marvel’s Runaway, Liz admitted that “exercise, per se” isn’t the reason behind her extremely fit physique. And, it’s quite interesting.

(Photo credit: Elizabeth Hurley/Instagram)

“I don’t really do any exercise per se, but I’m extremely active,” she told ABC News‘ Amy Robach on Good Morning America in an interview published on December 13. “Because for me, I’ve always found when you look around the best bodies are manual laborers when they’re young — before they start drinking too much beer, or eating too much fast food,” she explained.

“They just have the best bodies, much better than the bodies that go to the gym, Because instead of people picking on certain muscles, they’re busy, they’re bending the stretching, they’re carrying they’re moving. Everything they’re doing is contributing to the body beautiful,” Liz continued. “So I try and do as much manual labor as I physically can. I use a chainsaw, I use a hedge trimmer. … And, you know, you burn a ton of calories and you’re using everything [in your body]. And [in the end], you’ve cut the hedge,” she laughed.