Brad Pitt Spotted At Jennifer Aniston’s Christmas Party Less Than 1 Year After Reuniting At Her Bday

Brad Pitt got into the Christmas spirit with Jennifer Aniston this year. The actor was spotted arriving at his ex-wife’s holiday party, and he was reportedly one of the last to leave the bash!

He tried to keep a low profile heading into the house, but Brad Pitt was still spotted rolling up to ex-wife Jennifer Aniston‘s holiday party! Fifteen years after the actors ended their marriage, they’re on good terms again — enough that Brad came out to celebrate Jennifer’s 50th birthday and Christmas in a matter of months. The Ad Astra star, 55, “arrived [at Jennifer’s Bel Air home] a little after 7:00pm and most guests started arriving soon after,” a source told E! News after the bash. “He was among the first arrive and the second to last guest to leave at close around 11:00pm.” Brad was spotted driving up to Jen’s house in a car with his bodyguard in the midst of a sea of celebrity guests. The Once Upon A Time…In Hollywood actor wore his usual uniform of a dark bomber jacket and pageboy cap, as seen in photos obtained by the outlet.

Joining him to celebrate Christmas with Jen were about 50 attendees, including stars Like Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, Reese Witherspoon, Kate Hudson, and Lisa Kudrow. And, funnily enough, Brad’s other ex, Gwyneth Paltrow, was in attendance with her husband, Brad Falchuk. Brad and the rest of the celebs all had a blast at what the insider called “a pretty low-key, casual affair.” They called it “a gathering of close friends to celebrate the holidays. The guests were all dressed comfortable and fairly casual.” Brad and Jennifer are poised to reunite again in a couple of weeks at the 2020 Golden Globes, where they are both nominated for awards.

As a source close to Brad told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, the actor isn’t worried about a run-in at all. The exes are clearly friends again, and he’s actually excited about spending time with her! “Brad looks forward to seeing all of his friends at these industry events. That’s one of the highlights of [going to awards shows] for him,” the source said. “Jennifer is now one of those people. There was a time when it would have been awkward, but not anymore.”

HollywoodLife reached out to Brad Pitt’s rep for comment on this story, but did not hear back as of press time.