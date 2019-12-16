50 Cent Mocks Nick Cannon Amidst Eminem Feud: ‘No One Likes’ His Diss Track

50 Cent made his point very clear when he took to Instagram to share an old photo of Nick Cannon, captioning the pic that ‘Nobody cares’ about his Eminem diss track.

It looks like 50 Cent, 44, is still Team Eminem, 47, in the Detroit rapper’s ongoing feud with Nick Cannon, 39. The “Candy Shop” rapper took to his Instagram on Dec. 15 and posted a rather surprising snap to solidify his stance. The image was an old pic of Nick, lounging on his side with blue bikini top on with a rather disgruntled look on his face. The throwback image was met with a caption from 50, which read, “Nick like so that’s it, nobody cares about my dis record. No Nobody cares LOL.” The caption, of course, was in reference to feud the spurred Nick to write a diss track directly targeted at Eminem for his remarks about Mariah Carey, 49.

The renewal of their feud started off when Eminem reiterated his contested relationship with Nick’s former flame, rapping in a song on his latest album Family Ties, “Word to the Terror Squad, Joe, this is all puns aside though I know me and Mariah didn’t end on a high note/But that other dude’s whipped, that p***y got him neutered,” Eminem rapped the lyrics. “Tried to tell him this chick’s a nut job before he got his jewels clipped/Almost got my caboose kicked, fool, quit, you not gon’ do S*it/I let her chop my balls off, too ‘fore I lost to you, Nick.”

Naturally, Eminem’s track demanded a response from Nick, who happily obliged. Nick released his own diss track, “The Invitation,” which essentially asked Eminem to come on Nick’s show, Wild’N Out, to have out their argument face to face. Some of the lyrics got very personal, and Nick even dragged Eminem’s daughter, Hailie Scott Mathers, 23, into the drama! “Call Kim, somebody get Hailey and that other kid you raising that ain’t even your baby,” Nick rapped in the song, referring to Eminem’s ex Kimberly Anne “Kim” Scott, whom the rapper, born Marshall Mathers, was married to twice, and their daughter. But there were more jabs that Nick took to Eminem.

He also brought up Eminem’s comments about Mariah, rapping, “My baby mama killed you off a decade ago/You still crying about it bitch, now who really the hoe?” After the initial diss track dropped on Dec. 9, Nick released another song in the same vein on Dec. 12. Yikes! Eminem responded to the track, demanding an apology from Nick, but he had back up, too. 50 quickly came out in support of the “Lose Yourself” artist, captioning a Dec. 10 Instagram by telling Nick “that sh*t was trash,” in reference to his diss track. As fans continue to watch the drama unfold, this feud clearly has a brand new player in the game.