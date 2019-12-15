Sela Vave, 21, Wishes Jamie Foxx, A Happy 52nd Birthday- The Truth About Their Relationship Status

Sela Vave took to Instagram on Dec. 14 to give Jamie Foxx an epic shout-out in honor of his birthday and it included numerous photos and video of some memorable moments she’s had with the actor.

Sela Vave, 21, is not afraid to let everyone know she appreciates Jamie Foxx, 52, and that’s exactly what she did on Dec. 14 when she gave him a public shout-out for his birthday on Instagram. The brunette beauty, who has been rumored to have a romance with the actor, shared a post that included various photos and a video of some of the good times she’s spent with him and it proved they’ve had a lot of fun. “@iamjamiefoxx is one of the most selfless caring human beings I know! Thank you so much for everything you’ve done for me and especially believing in me! You truly are an amazing example, friend, and mentor. Happy Birthday! Party hard, you deserve it! ♐️🥳,” Sela captioned the post.

Despite the sweet post, it turns out things between Sela and Jamie are just platonic but they do enjoy being a part of each other’s lives. “There’s nothing going on romantically between Jamie and Sela at all, but they’re super close and they do spend a lot of time together,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Of course Sela is gorgeous so it’s no wonder why people would assume there would be something brewing between them since they’re both single and attractive, but Jamie made their stance clear when he went on Instagram live a few months ago. Their relationship is purely platonic and it’s completely professional and there is nothing going on between them. They enjoy each other’s company, they have a great time together, they laugh a lot, but that’s really where it ends.”

Jamie’s admission on his Instagram live came shortly after he was spotted leaving a club with Sela in Aug. The duo held hands as they walked together but he insisted he was being a gentleman and walking her to her car. He also confirmed Sela was someone talented that he was helping in the music industry. Just a few days after the hangout, it was reported that Jamie and his longtime love Katie Holmes split.

There may not be anything romantically going on between Sela and Jamie, but they seem to definitely have a lot of love for each other. In addition to giving each other shout-outs on social media, they still hang out on a regular basis so it doesn’t look like their friendship is fading anytime soon!