Scarlett Johansson Flashes Engagement Ring From Fiance Colin Jost After Calling Him ‘Love Of Her Life’ On ‘SNL’

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost surprised ‘SNL’ audiences with a sweet kiss at the end of her opening monologue, and we can’t wait for them to tie-the-knot!

Scarlett Johansson, 35, was all smiles as she headed to the Saturday Night Live after party with fiance Colin Jost, 37, on Saturday, Dec. 14! The blonde was casual as she strolled outside of the after party in Converse sneakers, wide-legged plaid trousers, and a black pea coat for the cool New York City temperatures. Keeping her blonde hair in loose beach curls, her dewy makeup and smoky eye were perfect for a Saturday night out. She accessorized with a black-and-white print scarf, and, of course, her gigantic engagement ring on her left hand! Colin popped the question to Scarlett in May after two years of dating, and he certainly proved he has style with this glam ring!

The champagne diamond reportedly runs between $350,000 – $400,000, and comes in at a whopping 11 carats according to Town & Country! The uniquely cut ring is abstractly set on a dark copper colored band, and is widely believed to be work of famed jewelry designer James de Givenchy, 56. James, who is the owner of NYC-based jewelry company Taffin, is the nephew of late designer Hubert de Givenchy. Though neither party has confirmed, the company shared a nearly identical image of a ring on their Instagram feed several months ago. Scarlett did, however, give her man props for the “James Bond”-esque proposal on Ellen. “It was surprising, he’s got a lot behind that news desk he’s hiding,” she spilled, referencing his popular “Weekend Update” segment. “He’s very charming and thoughtful and romantic.”

Scarlett and Colin appeared on-stage together during her opening monologue, where she sweetly thanked SNL for introducing her to “the love of” her life! Though the night was filled with hilarious skits, their romantic kiss at the end of her monologue was the absolute highlight of the evening. Colin was also present for the Dec. 15 bash, strolling behind his leading lady, twinning in converse, in a black wool coat and dress pants.

Colin and Scarlett have worked together on the show several times, dating back to her first-ever hosting gig in 2006 when he started as a writer. The pair connected romantically after her fifth time hosting in March 2017, and fueled rumors of a romance after they were spotted hooking up at the after party! They later made their debut appearance at at a gala later that year, and Colin was on the carpet with her for the premiere of Avengers: Infinity War in March 2018!

Prior to getting engaged to Colin, Scarlett was previously married to Ryan Reynolds from 2008 – 2011, and then again to Romain Dauriac from 2014 – 2016. Romain and Scarlett, who began dating in Nov. 2012, are parents to daughter Rose Dorothy, 5.