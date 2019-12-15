‘RHOA’: Porsha Williams Decides If She’s Ready To Give Dennis Another Chance

This week, Porsha reluctantly agreed to attend another therapy session with Dennis, and by the end of it, she came to an important decision about their relationship.

Marlo Hampton took Porsha Williams on a hookah and Hennessy-fueled pedal tour to try and get her mind off her breakup with Dennis McKinley, during the Dec. 15 episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, but the distraction didn’t last very long because soon thereafter, they ended up at one of his hot dog shops. And then, Marlo was trying to get Porsha to tell Dennis she loved him when they called him to say hello. But considering the fact that he cheated on Porsha, she refused to say such a thing and later told Marlo that while she does still love Dennis, he doesn’t deserve to hear that again just yet.

Then, later on in the episode, after weeks of heartache, Porsha reluctantly agreed to attend another therapy session with Dennis, where she said that ultimately, she would like her family to stay together. But in order for that to happen, the therapist told Porsha that she’d have to learn to trust Dennis again. Porsha said she would try, but the doctor told her to do more than just try. And then they finished the session with a hug, and Porsha gave Dennis a ride home, during which he flirted with her and asked if he could come over. However, she said no. So while they definitely moved forward this week, it looks like Porsha and Dennis still have a ways to go before fully reconciling.

In other RHOA news, Kenya also dealt with her own relationship issues and visited an estate lawyer to discuss the worst-case scenario. Plus, Kandi began to worry that she and Todd may not see eye-to-eye when it comes to raising their new daughter.

Want more drama? New episodes of The Real Housewives of Atlanta air Sundays at 8pm on Bravo.