Nick Cannon Jams Out To Eminem Diss Track ‘Pray For Him’ On Repeat After Twitter Drama

Nick Cannon played his shady track — which name’s Eminem’s daughter Hailie — over 20 times in a row while shooting ‘Wild ‘N Out’ in Atlanta earlier this week!

Nick Cannon, 39, is feeling his own diss track! The rapper could be seen bobbing his head behind a DJ booth while he plays “Pray For Him” in a new video obtained by TMZ — specifically the part that mentions Eminem‘s gorgeous daughter Hailie Jade, 23. “We gon’ pray for him (Uh), and move Hailie out the way when we spray cans/We don’t shoot kids and women (Nah), we shootin’ amen (Amen),” is specifically the part being blasted as Nick jams hard while wearing a black hoodie and sunglasses.

The actor was reportedly on-set of his popular show Wild ‘N Out in Atlanta, where he’s shooting new episodes. In the behind-the-scenes clip, the set appears filled with people while Nick plays the role of DJ — and sources told the website that he apparently played the two diss tracks — “The Invitation” and “Pray For Him” — 20 or so times. Nick obviously wanted his message to be heard, as he played the songs for those working on the show, but kept it going for fans and audience members in a different area by the show’s main stage.

Nick dropped the controversial tracks earlier this week shortly after Eminem made comments about his 2001 relationship with Mariah Carey in his own song off Family Ties. “Word to the Terror Squad, Joe, this is all puns aside though I know me and Mariah didn’t end on a high note/But that other dude’s whipped, that p—y got him neutered,” Em rapped — which Nick did not take kindly too. After an interview where Nick said Eminem should “change his name to percocet,” he didn’t waste any time hopping into the studio to record the two epic tracks! “My baby mama killed you off a decade ago, You’re still crying about it b—h, now who really the ho?” he says in one track, referencing his marriage to Mariah and their 8-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe. Angry Nick didn’t stop there, adding “I heard your chauffeur got a video of you suckin’ c–k,” later taking a shot at Em’s ex-wife Kimberly Anne Scott as he rapped “Call Kim, somebody get Hailey and that other kid you raising that ain’t even your baby.”

Never one to back away from a feud, Eminem quickly responded with some saucy tweets! “U mad bro?” he wrote on Dec. 10. “Stop lying on my d—. I never even had a chauffeur, you bougie f—.” Yikes! The 8 Mile star didn’t stop there, also adding that he “demand[s] an apology Nicholas, you’ve made my gardener so jealous!”

Nick has openly extended an invitation for Eminem to battle it out on his show Wild ‘N Out, and shared the video message via IG. “Hey Marshallll,” Nick taunted while onstage in front of a live audience. “Come out and plaaaaaaay.” While there’s no word on if Eminem will make an appearance, we have a feeling this feud is far from over!