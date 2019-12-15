‘KUWTK’: Kourtney Impersonates Kim After Fight About Not Filming: ‘I Have 7 Stylists & Wear Sweats’

They say that imitation it the best form of flattery, but that may not be the case when Kourtney Kardashian impersonates Kim on the Dec. 16 episode of ‘KUWTK’.

The family is far, far away from Calabasas in the Keeping Up With The Kardashians season 17 finale. Tensions are still high after Khloe and Kim confronted Kourtney last episode about not filming enough, so she’s giving them a whole trip to Wyoming together. After — you guessed it — none of Kris‘ planned family bonding activities go well, and Kourtney threatens to take the kids and leave, she takes things to a new level. She plans a dinner where they all impersonate each other!

Talk about a way to find out how your loved ones actually feel about you. Kourtney steals the show by perfectly emulating Kim. She shows up to dinner in a tight tank top, high-waisted , and sunglasses, and tells the camera that “My pants are Yeezy. My shoes are Yeezy. I have seven stylists, and they put me in sweats and leggings. Just like that effortless look, you know. But it’s like, a lot of effort.” She tells “Khloe” (aka Kris in blonde extensions) to “get it together” and wear better shoes. “I pretty much started this family. Nobody would be anywhere with out me,” she tells the camera. Funnily enough, Kim picked Kourtney to impersonate.

“I’m late to dinner because I am a mom, and I can be late to do mom things,” Kim says, doing a Valley Girl accent. “I’m just like pushing my way through life by myself. I’m just going to sit here on my phone and f**k everyone.” You’d think things would blow up, but the hilarity of everyone else’s impressions cuts the tension. Kendall does a spot-on, fake Kylie Cosmetics makeup tutorial. “I just love over-lining my lips. I love how it feels on my skin,” Kendall, wearing a pink wig, says while rubbing red lipgloss all over her face and teeth. Kris does her best to say “okuurrr” like Khloe.

the kardashians imitating eachother pic.twitter.com/9qc71iPEfy — dreamgrl (@SAlNTLUST) December 15, 2019

Despite the drama, Kim and Kourtney end the episode saying what they love about each other. “I love that Kim pushes people to be the best versions of themselves that she sees. She makes everything she dreams of happen,” Kourtney said. “Kourtney definitely knows what she wants, and the life that she wants to live. And I respect her for that,” Kim says.

Keeping Up With The Kardashians returns to E! in Spring 2020.