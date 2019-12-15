Diddy Posts Heartbreaking Tribute To Late Love Kim Porter: ‘Happy Birthday, Baby’

Diddy celebrated his own 50th birthday on Dec. 14 — which actually fell on Nov. 4 — as a way to celebrate his ex Kim Porter. Kim sadly passed away in Nov. 2018 at the age of 47.

Diddy, 50, paid a beautiful tribute to his ex Kim Porter on what would have been her 49th birthday. “HAPPY BIRTHDAY BABY @ladykp,” he captioned a sweet Instagram video on Sunday, Dec. 15. “Words can’t explain how much we miss you but today is your birthday. We’re celebrating you today! We love and we miss you!!!!!” The touching black-and-white video opened with a video of Kim showing off her rarely heard vocal voice, as she covered “Ready For Love” off India.Arie‘s 2001 album Um Anjo Caiu do Céu. “For a man who loves music, a man who loves art, respects the spirit world, and thinks with his heart,” she sang, seemingly in reference to Diddy. The video then cut into the sweetest video montage of Kim and Diddy with their family, including a video of the gorgeous model holding one of their four kids as a baby, family vacation photos, and old school footage of Kim and Diddy in happier times!

The couple began their lengthy on-again, off-again relationship back in the mid 1990s, and eventually welcomed son Christian Casey, 21, and twins Jessie and D’Lila, 13, in 2006 (Diddy also raised Kim’s son Quincy, 28, with Al B. Sure). In one clip, Kim can be saying “you so cute!” to one of her twins, and the montage showed Kim’s zest for life as she could be seen goofing off on a boat, horseback riding and working in the studio with Diddy. The couple ended things in 1999, and the rapper — who then went by P. Diddy — dated Jennifer Lopez until he ended up getting back together with Kim in 2003. Kim sadly passed away on Nov. 15, 2018 at her Toluca Lake home in Los Angeles after suffering from a lobar pneumonia — which is an infection of the lung. She was 47 at the time of her death.

The most touching part of the clip came towards the end, as a lit birthday cake appeared. Kim, wearing the throwback Tommy Hilfiger bandeau made famous by late singer Aaliyah, could be seen blowing out candles after sneaking a lick of icing (um, goals) — and in a clip that followed, Diddy and friends could be singing “Happy birthday, dear Kim…” at a party from another year. How sweet! The entire montage was appropriately set to the tune of Stevie Wonder‘s “Happy Birthday” and closed with the text “Happy Birthday Kim! We will always love you…”

Diddy paid tribute to his ex with his own 50th birthday — which actually fell on Nov. 4 — with a party on Saturday, Dec. 14. The star-studded bash was attended by Beyonce, Jay-Z, Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner, just to name a few. Although the party was reportedly scheduled to be last month, Diddy pushed the date back to coincide with what would have been Kim’s 49th birthday on Dec. 15.