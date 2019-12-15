Kendall Jenner Spotted At 76ers Game 7 Months After Split From Player Ben Simmons

Kendall Jenner had a fun night out when she was photographed attending ex-boyfriend Ben Simmons’ game with the Philadelphia 76ers on Dec. 13.

Kendall Jenner, 24, showed up to ex Ben Simmons, 23, basketball game to watch his team the Philadelphia 76ers on Dec. 13 and although she tried to keep her appearance discreet, fans noticed her right away! The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was spotted hanging out with Ben’s friends as she walked into the game and sat down to watch the action. She wore an all black outfit and had her hair tied up and back at the event as she watched from the sidelines in a boxed seat.

During the game, many fans took photos and videos of the brunette beauty and took to social media to share them, with some even expressing hope that it’s a sign the two young stars are back together. “Kendall with Ben’s friends arriving Sixers game in Philly, today (12/13) BENDALL IS BACK !!!” one fan wrote on Twitter along with a video showing Kendall walking alongside a group of people. Others put heart-eyed emojis in response to the posts.

Kendall and Ben split around May after dating for about a year so Kendall’s latest appearance at the game is definitely surprising and could very well indicate that things may be back on between the two. The two had been pretty private about their romance when it was happening and although their breakup happened privately too, it doesn’t seem like things were too bad between them considering the fact that Ben liked one of Kendall’s sexy pics one month after they called it quits.

Kendall at Ben's game today (13/12) ❤ pic.twitter.com/xkC6P3e6HZ — Kendall & Benjamin (@ilivebendall) December 14, 2019

Kendall at Ben's game todau 😍😍💃 pic.twitter.com/l3MAH94Hdd — Kendall & Benjamin (@ilivebendall) December 14, 2019

We guess only time will tell whether or not Kendall and Ben decide to give their romance another go from here but we’ll be paying attention! It will be interesting to see if Kendall continues showing up to more games in the future!