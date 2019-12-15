Jessica Simpson Praises Her ‘Beautiful Kiddos’ Maxwell, 7, & Ace, 6, On Their Holiday Concert: ‘Amazing Job’

Jessica Simpson, Eric Johnson and their two kids looked so ready for the holidays in this adorable festive photo!

Jessica Simpson is one proud mama! The 39-year-old shared a sweet photo of her husband Eric Johnson, 40, and their kids Maxwell, 7, and Ace, 6, after their holiday concert! “These beautiful kiddos did an amazing job performing on stage in front of a couple thousand people for their school holiday concert,” she captioned the Christmas card ready pic, adding the hashtags “#MAXIDREW #ACEKNUTE” for her kids’ first and middle names. The crew were all-smiles for the adorable photo, and rocked festive outfits to boot!

Maxwell, who is looking so much like her gorgeous mom, was sweet in a red plaid dress, black blazer and the cutest white sequin headband with her long blonde hair cascading down her shoulders. Her little brother, sporting a devilish grin in the pic, was a little more disheveled in his matching black blazer, a lop sided bow tie and a slightly messy hairdo — and definitely looked ready to hit the playground. Jessica kept the spirit going in a green tweeted jacket with a black fur trim and red details, along with a festive multi-colored blouse! “This is what Christmas season does to a mom,” she hilariously posted in another photo, showing her exiting her car with the seatbelt still on — oops! Proud dad Eric rounded out the theme with the best look of all: a forest green sweater featuring a buff and shirtless Santa and a dapper tweed jacket.

The holiday season is sure to be a busy one for Jessica, who welcomed baby girl Birdie Mae only nine months ago! The smiley baby — who didn’t make it to her older sibling’s concert — will experience her very first Christmas this year. Birdie practically stole the show in the family’s adorable Thanksgiving photo, rocking an ear-to-ear grin, two bottom teeth and a leopard outfit that matched Maxwell’s!

Jessica recently made headlines for the upcoming release of her juicy new memoir Open Book which reportedly delves into details about her first marriage to Nick Lachey, family life, and more. “I can’t believe this day is finally here,” she began the message alongside the photo she tweeted. “This is the cover of Open Book, my memoir, which is coming out Feb 4th. This book has been both the hardest and most rewarding experience of my career so far. I can’t wait to share it with you,” she posted about the book on IG.